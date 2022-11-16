Read full article on original website
Related
Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
Yale Law School pulls itself from ‘perverse’ university rankings over criteria for low-income students
Yale University’s law school is withdrawing from the influential US News & World Report ranking process in one of the most high-profile criticisms yet in a growing movement challenging the magazine’s university ratings system. The law school, consistently rated the best in the country, said in a statement...
Yale and Harvard law schools say they won't participate in U.S. News rankings
Yale Law School and Harvard Law School both said Wednesday they will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of law schools, marking the biggest shakeup to the closely watched list in years. Yale, which has captured the No. 1 spot every year since U.S....
‘WOKE Act’ is ‘dystopian,’ judge says in banning it at public colleges, universities
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to stop enforcing its new Stop WOKE Act at the state’s public colleges and universities.
Court Blocks Florida Stop WOKE Act's Limits on What and How Public University Professor Can Teach
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports:. Today a federal court halted enforcement of key parts of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" in the state's public universities, declaring that the law violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty. The court ruled that the "positively dystopian" act "officially bans...
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action
Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Dr. Phil guest shocked by the dumbing down of America's children: 'a coverup within the... system'
Dr. Phil and his guest expressed shock Tuesday on the dumbing down of America's children in schools over the past few decades. "There is a sellout going on… instead of figuring out innovative ways to teach our kids and close the gap; it's like the system is caving to the least and meeting these kids where they are instead of bringing it up to standard," Dr. Phil said.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
BET
Body Of Princeton University Student Has Been Found
A Princeton University student who has been missing since Oct. 14 has been found deceased. According to CNN, Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found on the Princeton facilities grounds, behind the tennis courts. The cause of death has now been determined but the Middlesex County Medical Examiner said in a statement that there were “no signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
Supreme Court advancing ‘White supremacy’ if it rules against Harvard affirmative action policy: MSNBC guest
On MSNBC, Demand Justice co-founder Christopher Kang said SCOTUS will be advancing "White supremacy" if it rules against Harvard's affirmative action policy.
Black student describes anger he felt when his White teacher told class his race is ‘the superior one’
CNN — A Black middle school student told CNN he was angry when his teacher, a White man, told his class that his race “is the superior one.”. Videos of the conversation in a Pflugerville, Texas, classroom were posted on social media last week. The teacher seen in the video has been fired, according to Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0