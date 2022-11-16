Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.
Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Historic Drought Exposes Sunken Mississippi Riverboat Casino
Photo | Getty Images.The Diamond Lady casino riverboat sunk in 2008 but record-low water levels have exposed it entirely, sitting beached in the sand.
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
PHOTOS: Missouri Bowhunter Downs Buck With Antlers Locked With Antlers, Skull of Another Deer
Hunters across the United States are enjoying deer season, with some of them taking home impressive trophies. However, one Missouri hunter bagged a unique buck when he found the big game he took down had its antler locked with the antlers of another deer, which were still attached to the deceased animal’s skull.
Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams
When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to visit this hidden spot, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
KTBS
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Canceled crab harvests for Alaska and WA to cost fisheries $287 million, say US senators
In a letter from Senators Cantwell, Murray and others call for ‘immediate and decisive action’ to shore up fisheries after historic closures.
Hospitals once offered to pay for Mississippi Medicaid expansion. Now in dire straits, they couldn’t cover it
Note: This article is part of Mississippi Today’s ongoing Mississippi Health Care Crisis project. Read more about the project by clicking here. Despite stacks of studies over years showing otherwise, most of Mississippi’s Republican leadership has been steadfast in its main argument that “the state can’t afford” Medicaid expansion to cover the working poor in the poorest, sickest state in the country.
WLBT
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Bald eagle production plummeted in Wisconsin in 2022
Bald eagle nests in Wisconsin failed at an alarmingly high rate in 2022, according to data gathered by the state's largest and most intensive eagle nest watch program. Citizen scientists monitored 110 active eagle nests this year in central and southern Wisconsin as part of Madison Audubon's Bald Eagle Nest Watch program. Seventy-one of the nests – or 65% – failed to produce an eaglet to the fledgling stage.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Types of Owls on The Mississippi River
The Mississippi River is the fourth-largest river in the world and the second-longest in North America. The river, along with the 19.4 million acres of forested terrain in Mississippi, provides a variety of wildlife species with an alluring habitat. It also contributes significantly to hydroelectricity and industrialization for eleven states.
KMZU
Global Cooperation in Climate Smart Ag Research
USDA - The subject of climate smart agricultural research is the emphasis of the latest round of USDA grants fostering studies between land grant universities and colleagues around the world. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
KMZU
Deadline Soon for Higher Blends Infrastructure Grant Applications
USDA - Retailers and fuel markets interested in USDA grants to construct and improve infrastructure for higher blends of ethanol have until November 21st to submit applications. USDA's Rod Bain has more:
