Hog Prices Likely to Drop in 2023.
USDA - What will the next year hold in store for hog producers? USDA's Gary Crawford has more in this report:
Global Cooperation in Climate Smart Ag Research
USDA - The subject of climate smart agricultural research is the emphasis of the latest round of USDA grants fostering studies between land grant universities and colleagues around the world. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
APHIS Approach to Antimicrobial Resistance and Stewardship
USDA - How does USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service address issues and studies related to antimicrobial resistance and stewardship in agriculture? USDA's Rod Bain reports:
