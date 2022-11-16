Read full article on original website
Hale resident wanted in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding an area resident wanted on felony stealing charges. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list, 51-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Huffmon, of Hale, allegedly failed to appear in Carroll County Court Wednesday after posting bond earlier this month. Court records indicate this is his 4th stealing offense within 10 years.
Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
Public safety cited as reason why Ray County deputies shot and killed two loose cattle on M Highway
RAY COUNTY – Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers took to Facebook to explain why two cows were shot and killed on M Highway Thursday night. Childers says the sheriff's office was called to the scene after a driver almost hit a cow. Two cows reportedly over 1,000 pounds each were found at the scene by deputies. Despite knocking on doors and asking area residents, an owner for the cows could not be located. According to Childers some people in the area tried to help rope in the cows, but the animals would not allow anyone to get close.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
Ray County Sheriff explains why deputies shot, killed two cows loose on highway
The Ray County, Missouri Sheriff says the decision for his deputies shooting and killing two cows on the highway Thursday was for public safety.
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:42 am, Officers to the Washington Street and Leeper Street intersection to work a two-vehicle crash. Officers obtained information for a report. A driver was cited for following too closely. 8:11...
Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides
Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Bethany man to be returned to Department of Corrections after violating parole
A Bethany man is to be taken to the Department of Corrections after an arrest on November 14th for an alleged absconder parole violation. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Kenneth Talley violated his parole involving residency, by allegedly failing to provide his address to an officer, and reporting and directives, for allegedly failing to report as directed. He is to be held on no bond.
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Two die, child injured in Dekalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. -- Both drivers died and a child is injured after a collision Friday evening, November 18, in Dekalb County. Emergency crews responded around 5:30 p.m., to a crash at the intersection of Highway 6 and Route J. According to the highway patrol report, Tonya L. Maize, 52, of Union Star was northbound on Route J and filed to yield to an eastbound vehicle on Highway 6, driven by Michael Burnett, 46, of Maysville. Maize and Burnett died at the scene.
Citizen recognized for assisting wounded Excelsior Springs officer
CLAY COUNTY, MO - A ceremony this evening at an area middle school will recognize a citizen for her assistance toward an Excelsior Springs police officer who was wounded on duty. A press release says Ava Donegan, 17, helped apply a tourniquet above the officer's wounds, and assisted with his...
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
