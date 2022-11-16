ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers doesn't think injured thumb will heal until bye week

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was pinpoint accurate (and playing at MVP levels) during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, but his thumb injury is still an issue and he doesn’t think it will truly heal until the bye week when he can rest it fully.

In fact, Rodgers said the thumb – on his right hand, which has been taped up for several games to provide support – feels “about the same” now as it did when it was first injured in London against the New York Giants on Oct. 9.

“I need probably a week off for it get back to where I need it to be,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Every game there’s been something that’s hit it, whether it’s a snap from under center or a hit from a defender. So I just gotta deal with it.”

Rodgers appeared in some pain after a hit on Sunday but still played arguably his best game of the season, completing 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Packers’ bye week doesn’t arrive until Week 14, so Rodgers will need to play three more games – against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 and on the road against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 – before getting the much-needed break for his thumb.

Even the mini-bye coming up after the Thursday night game isn’t going to be enough to get it back to 100 percent.

“Every day off is going to help, for sure, but I feel like it needs seven days probably,” Rodgers said.

