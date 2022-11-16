Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England beat France in final as Sky Sports readers predict every match in Qatar
It's coming home! That's the verdict of Sky Sports' readers, who have voted England as the winners of the 2022 World Cup. In an online poll on Thursday in which the public were able to predict the score in every match scheduled to be held in Qatar, Gareth Southgate's side made it all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18, where they recorded a 2-1 victory over reigning champions France.
Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to
Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is unsure if he will return to Manchester United following the FIFA World Cup.
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegal aim to make Sadio Mane 'proud', says El Hadji Diouf
Former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf has backed Teranga Lions...
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
From Neymar to Jesus, Brazil’s brilliant forwards can turn any match in Qatar
Reading the Brazil attacking options aloud would make any opposition manager feel a little nervous. Tite could start with Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Raphinha and if things are not going their way he has Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Antony and Pedro in reserve. They will take some stopping in Qatar.
France 24
FIFA president blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Western critics of World Cup host Qatar
FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off. The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant...
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
France 24
Norway to host 20 'Ocean Viking' ship migrants following France-Italy dispute
Norway's foreign ministry said Saturday that the country would take in 20 of the migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking NGO, who disembarked in France after Italy blocked access to its ports. The Ocean Viking, a Norwegian-flagged vessel operated by a French NGO, had picked up 234 migrants at sea...
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Qatar along with Portugal team-mates with Man Utd career doomed after explosive revelations
CRISTIANO RONALDO and his Portuguese team-mates have touched down in Qatar. The Manchester United forward, who has caused shockwaves with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week, is heading towards his fifth and probably final World Cup. He and his international colleagues were suited and booted as they landed...
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
France 24
France and Germany move forward with European fighter jet deal
France and Germany on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal to build a new European fighter jet after months of disagreements between two companies involved -- Airbus and Dassault Aviation. Launched by France and Germany in 2017 and since joined by Spain, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) aims...
France 24
Unfulfilled promises for Africa at COP27, Sadio Mané out of World Cup
As COP27 draws to a close, many African nations have been left less than satisfied. It comes as countries of the Global North continue to push back against a deal endorsing the creation of a financing facility for the countries hardest hit by climate change. Also, Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich striker will not be flying to Qatar as he is unable to recover from a recent leg injury on time. It's a devastating blow for the Lions of Teranga.
Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Portugal 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKRui Patrício34Roma (Italy) 2DFDiogo Dalot23Manchester United (England) 3DFPepe39Porto (Portugal) 4DFRúben Dias25Manchester City (England) 5DFRaphaël Guerreiro28Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 6MFJoão Palhinha27Fulham (England)...
ESPN
World Cup 2022: Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde replaces injured Jose Gaya in Spain squad
Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde has been called up to Spain's World Cup squad to take the place of the injured Jose Luis Gaya. Valencia left-back Gaya sprained his ankle in training on Wednesday and will be sidelined for around 10 days, ruling him out of the group games against Costa Rica and Germany.
Sporting News
2022 World Cup preview: Marc Stein breaks down USA, Messi and Ronaldo, Qatar controversy & more
The world's biggest sporting event is finally here at the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Over the next month, 32 nations will compete for ultimate bragging rights with defending champion France looking to defend its title from 2018. As millions across the globe tune in, Marc Stein...
