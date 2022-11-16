Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
Body wrapped in plastic found in Parma home after domestic violence call
The plastic-wrapped body of an unidentified person was found in a Parma home yesterday following a domestic violence call, according to the Parma Police Department.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
Photos released of Giant Eagle shooting suspect
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.
huroninsider.com
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police arrest 2 men for breaking into SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after police said they tried to break into SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning. Police responded to the mall around 1:44 a.m. after the alarm was activated. When officers arrived, Strongsville Police Lt. Michael Campbell said they found a smashed glass door...
cleveland19.com
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
clevelandmagazine.com
Holiday Spirit: Party at These 7 Christmas Pop-up Bars in Cleveland
Get elfed up all across Northeast Ohio at these festive bar experiences. By Annie Nickoloff. Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holidays? There are plenty of festive bars in Northeast Ohio that pop up just for the season, bringing flavorful cocktails, cheery tunes and loads of green and red decorations to familiar haunts.
OSP cruiser damaged during I-76 crash
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser is pretty beaten up after an accident on I-76 Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0