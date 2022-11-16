Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Google Maps just got a big 'Live View' AR upgrade — starting with these cities
Google Maps is rolling out new features including a ‘Live View’ AR feature for some cities and a new search feature for EV charging stations.
TechRadar
Google Maps Live View will let you use AR to explore big cities like New York
A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event. By tapping the new camera icon on the Maps search bar, a series of AR dots will appear on the screen, highlighting landmarks, stores, and even ATMs. All you have to do is aim your smartphone camera around your surrounding area. These dots will tell you how far away a business is and in which direction. And locations not in your immediate view will also be highlighted, according to the announcement (opens in new tab).
Google Maps gains a jolly update with Live View rollout in several cities
Google updates Maps with three features for users to facilitate a stress-free holiday season. Users will gain Live View in five major cities around the world, EV charging station directions, and better wheelchair accessibility information when moving around town.
marktechpost.com
Princeton and Google AI Researchers Propose ReAct: An Effective Artificial Intelligence Method for Synergizing Reasoning and Acting in Large Language Models
Although large language models (LLMs) have shown astounding performance on tasks involving interactive decision-making and language understanding, their capacities for reasoning (such as chain-of-thought prompting) and acting (such as action plan generation) have primarily been studied as separate topics. Recent work focuses on translating text contexts to text actions using the language model’s internal knowledge when using pre-trained language models to act in various interactive environments (such as text games, online navigation, etc.). In contrast, with chain-of-thought prompting, a model generates reasoning using its internal representations and is not anchored in the outside world. This restricts its capacity to investigate, reason, or update its knowledge in response to events.
How to launch a Google Meet from Google Docs
Google has integrated Meet beautifully with many of its other platforms. Here's how you can launch a Google Meet from Google Docs.
marktechpost.com
Top Object Detection Algorithms and Libraries in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The science of computer vision has recently seen dramatic changes in object identification, which is often regarded as a difficult area of study. Object localization and classification is a difficult area of study in computer vision because of the complexity of the two processes working together. One of the most significant advances in deep learning and image processing is object detection, locating and labeling objects inside a given image. An object detection model is adaptable since it can be taught to recognize and find several objects. The process of creating item localizations often makes use of bounding boxes.
3printr.com
How Fiberpunk makes 3D printers smarter
In April, Fiberpunk launched their open-source 3D printer wifi module Node ($24.99), and after 4 months of iterations and upgrades, Fiberpunk launched the new Node Pro ($29.9) and Sentry Pro. Based on Sentry Pro, Fiberpunk open-sourced their AI-detected failed printing technology. Let’s take a look at what the Fiberpunk team is doing today.
Phone Arena
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"
On Thursday, Google revealed in a blog post that some changes are coming to Google Maps. One new feature, "Search with Live View," was unveiled in September and will start rolling out next week on both iOS and Android platforms in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The feature, which uses augmented reality, requires that you use your phone's camera. Here's how it works.
