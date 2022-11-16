ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom: Trading LeBron would put Lakers 'back into contention'

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Back in the day, Lamar Odom was one of the best and most valuable players on the Los Angeles Lakers, not to mention one of their most popular players.

He played seven seasons with the team and was an indispensable part of three straight trips to the NBA Finals and back-to-back world championships.

Although he hasn’t played in the NBA since 2013, Odom is still well-liked among Lakers fans, and every now and then he will make an appearance in public.

Recently, he commented on his former team’s troubles this season and suggested they trade LeBron James.

In fact, he said if they were to trade James, they would get back on track right away.

“If you trade LeBron you’re doing more than rebuilding. … If you did, you’re probably going to put yourself right back into contention. … You’re picking two or three players that been playing together already.”

There are some Lakers fans who wouldn’t exactly mind James being sent somewhere else, especially since it seems the team is stuck in mud with a 3-10 record and limited trade assets.

However, there seems to be a better chance of a Category 5 hurricane striking Southern California next summer than owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka deciding to trade their franchise player anytime soon.

DeeBee713
3d ago

I don't disagree, but you don't want to trade him just anywhere. He's not the same James that can't carry a team, but you'd be asking for trouble if you send him to the wrong team

Richard Patterson
2d ago

he's not going to be there much longer let him run out of his contract!! Los Angeles in other words it's too late to talk about getting rid of LeBron. the other players like Russell Westbrook got to step up!!!!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

