I purchased my S22+ shortly after they were available. Since I've had it I always charge it on one of my two wireless chargers without issue. For the last two days when I place it on the wireless charging pad it appears to be charging. This morning after being on the wireless charger overnight it was a few percent lower charge than it was when I went to bed. So I put it on my other wireless charger and got the same results. Next I plugged it in the old fashion was and it charged up pretty fast. I'm not able to find anyone who is having this same issue. Does anyone have any ideas of things I can check? I forgot to mention, I have cycled it off and on twice hoping this would solve my charging issue.

2 DAYS AGO