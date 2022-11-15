ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Budget-ish phone with decent camera, battery life that isn't gigantic

Basically I'm looking to upgrade my Redmi Note 5 - it's done me well since I got it(albeit with the battery and screen replaced once or twice) but am looking to get something new if possible. One of the things that lets me down the most with it is the camera.
Ringke Inner Bezel Ring

Anyone try one of these? They also have for the outer bezel, which enables some cool color contrasts, if you're into that sort of thing. I got one to break up that auto tire look from the huge bezel on the GW-5 Pro. That's pretty cool. 11-18-2022 09:24 PM. Like...
What Phones did you Buy in 2022 (and still Own)?

Samsung A32 5G. Gift for my Philippines trip. I'm probably going to buy a phone in Manila that has an IR remote. I'm only familiar with Vivo or Xiaomi, so we'll see. Sent from my Pixel 7 Pro using AC Forums mobile app. Like 3. 82,335. Yesterday 01:57 PM. Like...
Case or no case, is the question.

I have found my green Fold 4 to be very slippery. Just setting it up was a challenge due to how slippery it was in my hands. I can't image using the phone without a case and not dropping it all the time. I guess those using it without a case have a lot better grip than I have.
google home starts unexpectedly

Welcome to Android Central! Is this on your phone, or on a Nest Home Mini, or some other device? You posted in the Home Mini forum, so if this is on your phone, I can move the post to a subforum that will likely get more traffic. I'm not that...
Wireless charging issue.

I purchased my S22+ shortly after they were available. Since I've had it I always charge it on one of my two wireless chargers without issue. For the last two days when I place it on the wireless charging pad it appears to be charging. This morning after being on the wireless charger overnight it was a few percent lower charge than it was when I went to bed. So I put it on my other wireless charger and got the same results. Next I plugged it in the old fashion was and it charged up pretty fast. I'm not able to find anyone who is having this same issue. Does anyone have any ideas of things I can check? I forgot to mention, I have cycled it off and on twice hoping this would solve my charging issue.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases 2022

Samsung's Android tablets are among the best out there, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ is no exception. However, if you want it to be with you for a long time, make sure you guard it with one of these best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus cases.

