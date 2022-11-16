Read full article on original website
Related
Lamar Jackson misses practice, but Harbaugh says he’ll play
Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens’ star quarterback will be fine for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually a lot of — snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of mounds of snow blocking the road in one of Buffalo’s southern suburbs, Raccuia did the next best thing. “Ron said, `I’m going to walk to Dion’s house and walk him back to the car.′ And that’s exactly what he did,” said Boyko, the vice president of communications for the Bills. No big deal, Raccuia added during a phone interview with The Associated Press as he and Boyko headed to Buffalo International Airport to catch the Bills’ flight to Detroit for their relocated “home” game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Social Media Goes Wild Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Outfit on College GameDay
The ESPN analyst dressed for warmth and style on Saturday.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0