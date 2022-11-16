Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
The Best Subscription Services for Content Creators
(Credit: René Ramos; Getty Images/500px/Prathamesh Ghadekar; Adobe, Artgrid, Avid Technology, Epidemic Sound) Content creation may seem simple at first glance, but it contains many potential roadblocks when you're in the production phase. How do you splice and edit video for your start-up travel blog? Where should you scour photographs for your online newsletter? What's the best place to find background music for a podcast? Thankfully, there are many subscription services that deliver just what you're looking for without breaking the bank.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $100 Off Google Pixel 7, $80 Off Echo Show 15, More
Black Friday sales are still a week away, but there are plenty of savings to be had now across top tech products and retailers. The Google Pixel 7 is the best $600 Android phone you can buy. And it's on sale for $100 off. The feature-rich handset boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with punch-hole camera and nearly edge-to-edge bezels. Housed in a Gorilla Glass Victus casing, the Pixel 7 is not only durable, but meets the IP68 rating for dust and water ingress. A 4,355mAh battery, solid stereo speakers, and sharp cameras, meanwhile, lend credence to this PCMag Editors' Choice pick.
PC Magazine
Amazon Black Friday Deals: The Best Discounts You Can Get Now
Amazon has plenty of Black Friday discounts on tap, including a few you can grab right now. When it comes to daily shopping, many people choose Amazon as their retail platform of choice—doubly so for big sales events. Black Friday is one of the biggest sales of the year, and we're already seeing deals aplenty. Get your Black Friday shopping done before the holiday rush with a host of deals that are available right now.
PC Magazine
Obsidian Review
Creating notes is an exercise in putting thoughts into words, and everyone thinks differently, so note-taking demands flexibility. Obsidian is the most flexible note-taking app out there. In software, flexibility usually means a tool can bend to your desires, but it also means you might have to spend significant time customizing it. If you need a note-taking system to work exactly the way you want and don't mind taking the time to get it there, Obsidian is the application you should check out first.
PC Magazine
Optimize Your Mac With This $25 Tool
Mac users are a pretty faithful bunch, and who can blame them? The hardware is built for speed, and the macOS emphasizes efficiency. Even so, clutter can pile up even on the most organized workstations. And when that happens, a Mac optimizer like CleanMyMac X works wonders. CleanMyMac X has...
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy S23 Rumors and Leaks: Which Ones Are Legit?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of our favorite smartphones released in the last year, which has us excited to see what Samsung has in store with the Galaxy S23. As usual, there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors leading up to Samsung's official announcement, but they're not all reliable. We've scoured through the web to find the reputable ones that could actually happen.
PC Magazine
Intel Reveals 'World's First' Real-Time Deepfake Detector
Intel has introduced what it claims is the world’s very first real-time deepfake detector. FakeCatcher is said to have a 96% accuracy rate and works by analyzing blood flow in video pixels using innovative photoplethysmography (PPG). Ilke Demir, the senior staff research scientist in Intel Labs, designed the FakeCatcher...
TechCrunch
Corporate comms for the startup soul
Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Today we have something a bit different for you, in light of the never-ending Musk-Twitter saga, and news that the new social media CEO had cut its corporate communications staff to the bone — and then some. To get more perspective on the role that a corporate comms team plays in both startups and public companies alike, we wrangled two folks who have just that experience set:
PC Magazine
Cohost Preview
Social media juggernauts seem invincible until they aren’t. Remember Myspace? Despite controlling the internet for years, Facebook and Twitter now seem more vulnerable than ever, which means there may be an opening for something like Cohost, a new social networking site from the Anti Software Software Company, that harkens back to an earlier, more grassroots internet era. Cohost has many great tools for socializing online, which is made all the better by its lack of a corroding corporate influence. But whether or not it succeeds depends on time and outside factors that are basically beyond its control.
PC Magazine
The Best Black Friday Deals on Blink Security Cams, Video Doorbells
For budget-conscious home security, Amazon-owned Blink has you covered for Black Friday. Blink security cameras are a cost-effective way to protect your home. They come in a variety of configurations that are suitable for indoor and outdoor use, plus they’re easy to install. These intelligent cameras can detect motion, utilize two-way audio, and send notifications to your phone so you won’t miss a thing.
AdWeek
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph
Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
PC Magazine
Nvidia Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Melting 12VHPWR Cables
The melting problems with Nvidia’s connector cable for the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has resulted in a class-action lawsuit. New York resident Lucas Genova filed the lawsuit last week, which was later spotted by Tom’s Hardware. The complaint revolves around the 12VHPWR connector, which comes bundled with the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s most powerful gaming graphics card to date.
PC Magazine
Autel Robotics Evo Nano+ Review
Creators and hobbyists shopping for a drone often target aircraft with 249g takeoff weights in order to sidestep the hassles of FAA registration. Autel's take on the concept is the Evo Nano series, which matches featherweight engineering with gimbal camera stabilization for perfectly stable aerial footage. Like the basic Nano ($799), the Nano+ ($949) we're reviewing here supports 4K HDR video, sports sensors to prevent collisions, and can fly for nearly a half hour between charges. It's an overall good performer, but it's not quite as well polished as our Editors' Choice, the $669 DJI Mini 3 Pro, which offers better video quality for fewer dollars.
PC Magazine
Best iOS apps for the Fifa World Cup 2022
With the world cup right around the corner, football fans from all over the world are looking forward to tuning in to the best sporting event that only comes once every four years. This year’s world cup will be the first to take place on our side of the world, and for whatever you need while in Qatar, we got you covered with these iOS apps that will help you have the best world cup experience.
PC Magazine
Nvidia Is Building an AI Supercomputer With Microsoft
Nvidia and Microsoft are teaming up to build "one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world." Microsoft is set to provide the infrastructure using Azure, and Nvidia will of course provide the performance through its data center GPUs, networking, and AI software. The end result is expected to produce AI that can be deployed at scale by enterprises, while allowing them to run "state-of-the-art models."
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) Review
PCMag has reviewed several convertible 2-in-1 versions of the Dell XPS 13 in the past, but we had to throw out what we know for this new format. The 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (starts at $999; $1,249 as tested) ditches the foldable-laptop style for a tablet with a detachable keyboard, which means several big changes for this product. On its own, the super-light tablet is a capable enough performer, with new 12th Generation Intel U-Series processors and two high-resolution cameras in an expectedly premium build.
PC Magazine
Samsung 98-Inch QN100B Neo QLED TV Review
These days, you can easily find a 65-inch TV for less than $1,000 and a 75-inch TV for not much more than that. If you want a 98-inch TV, though, you need to be prepared to shell out big money. The QN100B is a 98-inch LED TV similar to the QN90B, just much larger. Its features and performance are nearly identical to the smaller model, which tops out at 85 inches for $4,999.99. The extra 13 inches for the QN100B cost a lot at a startling $39,999.99. To be fair, a 98-inch TV has about 33% more screen area than an 85-inch TV, but that’s still a big price jump. If money is no object, however, and you want the best and biggest TV available, the QN100B is it.
Comments / 0