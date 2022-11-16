CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Harvard women's fencing won their 15th Beanpot in a row on Wednesday, Nov. 16, competing against Brandeis, MIT, and Boston College hosted by Boston College. The Crimson went 3-0 on the day, remaining undefeated on the season at 11-0. The Crimson began the Beanpot tournament going up against Brandeis University. The Crimson won decisively, 25-2. The Crimson's sabre squad led the way, going 9-0 after Zoe Kim, Elizabeth Tartakovsky, and Chloe Williams each won all three of their matchups. Both the foil and epee squads also had impressive performances, each going 8-1.

