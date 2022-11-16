Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
Pumping Beats Threaten The Hearing of Nearly Half of All Teens And Young Adults
Music is an integral part of human life. It's all around us, just like sunshine, lifting our mood. We enjoy it so much that many of us take it with us everywhere on our phones or we spend weekends hitting the club scene, live-music venues or concerts. Meanwhile, many of...
New study shows 1 in 5 deaths for U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 are from excessive drinking
An estimated 1 in 5 deaths of U.S. adults ages 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, a new study by JAMA Network Open reports. Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States. For U.S. adults ages 20 to 64, an estimated 1 in...
earth.com
Cannabis may damage heart health as much as cigarettes
Currently, cannabis has been legalized in many US states, as well as other countries around the world, and is increasingly used to treat a variety of health conditions, such as depression or glaucoma. However, according to several new studies, consuming cannabis could be as damaging to the heart as smoking cigarettes.
Urgent warning as e-cigarettes could ‘increase your risk of sudden killer’
VAPING is as dangerous for your heart as smoking cigarettes, new research suggests. Those who use the devices are just as likely - and in some cases more likely - to experience sudden cardiac arrest and other heart problems than those who smoke cigs. While traditional cigarettes contain tobacco and...
Healthline
Marijuana vs. Tobacco: Lung Disease More Common in People Who Smoke Pot
Researchers say emphysema and airway inflammation is more common in marijuana smokers than it is people who smoke tobacco. Both tobacco and marijuana smokers also have significantly higher rates of lung ailments than people who don’t use either substance. Experts say the way marijuana is inhaled may contribute to...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Typical Signs of Alcoholism?
Did you know in 2019, 25.8% of adults aged 18 and older admitted to binge drinking in that previous month? Many of these individuals seek the help they need and sober up. The unfortunate truth is that alcohol consumption can lead to adverse health consequences. Alcohol addiction can destroy an individual’s personal life and negatively affect their professional achievements.
sciencealert.com
Giant US Study Identifies Best Age to Quit Smoking to Avoid Death Risks
"These results remind us that reducing smoking intensity (cigarettes per day) should be one of the goals for tobacco control programs," Price wrote in his commentary. Crucially, while current smoking was linked to a higher risk of death across all racial and ethnic groups surveyed, "quitting smoking was associated with substantially reversed risks for all groups," the study authors wrote.
studyfinds.org
Emphysema study finds deadly disease more common among marijuana users than cigarette smokers
OAK BROOK, Ill. – Emphysema, a deadly disease that causes breathlessness in sufferers, is more common among marijuana users in comparison to cigarette smokers, a new study reveals. Researchers with the Radiological Society of North America say marijuana users are more likely to develop emphysema because the smoke enters...
More adolescent e-cigarette users report vaping within five minutes of waking up, new study finds
Although the prevalence of e-cigarette use among teens has declined in recent years, those who do vape are starting younger and they're using e-cigarettes more intensely, a new study suggests.
Feeling tired? There’s more than turkey contributing to your child’s lack of sleep
The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids 6 to 12 years old need 9 to 12 hours of sleep per day. Even those a little older still need 10 hours, but research shows many children and adolescents are falling short. In fact, over 50% of children and over 70% of teenagers do not get the recommended amount of sleep. Homework, sports, after-school activities, screen time (on computers, TVs, smartphones, and other devices), and hectic family schedules can lead to kids not getting the sleep they need. Teenagers may add demands of a part-time job to the list.
Marijuana smoke harms lungs in tobacco smokers, study finds
People who smoke weed and tobacco had more lung damage than tobacco-only smokers, a new study found.
MedicalXpress
Imaging study: Marijuana smokers show higher rates of emphysema, airway diseases than tobacco smokers
Researchers from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital have found marijuana smokers have a higher rate of emphysema and airway diseases compared to cigarette smokers. The findings, published in Radiology, examined the chest CT examinations of 56 marijuana smokers, 57 non-smokers and 33 tobacco-only smokers between 2005 and...
KTEN.com
What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?
Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
Pumping loud music is putting more than 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss
Music is an integral part of human life. It’s all around us, just like sunshine, lifting our mood. We enjoy it so much that many of us take it with us everywhere on our phones or we spend weekends hitting the club scene, live-music venues or concerts. Meanwhile, many of us may have felt annoyed by loud sound from music venues or remarked on sound emanating from someone else’s headphones. We’re probably aware we should prevent hearing loss from loud industrial noise at work or from using power tools at home. A systematic review released today in BMJ Global Health reports...
Medical News Today
What to know about drinking and alcohol dependency
Drinking in moderation means consuming no more than one drink weekly for females and two drinks weekly for males. Heavy drinking consists of 8 or more drinks per day for females and 15 or more for males. A person can discuss any concerns about their drinking with a doctor. Occasional...
insightscare.com
Smoking Cannabis May Damage Your Lungs More Than Smoking Cigarettes: Study Suggests
The study’s authors claim their findings indicate cannabis use may be more harmful than previously thought. At least one-fifth of Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have tried cannabis at least once. It has become the most extensively used drug that is still illegal at the federal level as more states have legalized it.
Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks
It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.
Troubling trend: Move over cigarettes and vape pens, teens are reaching for a new form of nicotine
BOSTON -- Last August, the Food and Drug Administration issued a Warning Letter to the manufacturer of KraveNic nicotine gummies and shortly thereafter those unauthorized tobacco products were pulled from the market. End of story for nicotine gummies. At least for now. But not for other oral nicotine formulations. From...
