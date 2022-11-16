ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine: Scouting report and accolades

 3 days ago
Zach LaVine|#8

Position: G

Born: 03/10/95

Height: 6-6 / 1.98

Weight: 181 lbs. / 82.1 kg.

Salary: $37,096,500

SCOUTING REPORT

High-quality offensive player… A threat both in half-court sets and in transition… Crazy athletic… Can create his own shot, but also catch-and-shoot with above-average percentages… Has improved as a defender, albeit from a very low point… Expected to improve more as he gets more experience especially in playoffs.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 2 (2021, 2022)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2015)

Olympic gold: 1 (2020)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 180.9 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-4.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-5.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-4

Hand width: 8.75 inches

Hand length: 8.25 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-8.25

