Zach LaVine: Scouting report and accolades

It goes by so quickly. When a 17 or 18-year-old signs on the dotted line and commits to a school, the last thing they’re thinking about is Senior Night. It seems so far away at the time and then before they know it, they’re preparing for one last game inside Autzen Stadium. This group of seniors has seen it all in Eugene with several ups and downs. Some have played in Oregon’s last Rose Bowl, most have gone through the pandemic season and played for a couple of Pac-12 titles. The Ducks are hoping there’s one more possible conference championship in them. Oregon needs to win out in order to pull it off, but with the adversity they’ve gone through, one shouldn’t put anything past these Ducks. Here is the senior class that will be making their last appearance on the Oregon sideline in front of 56,000 of their biggest fans. LB DJ Johnsonhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594040617533079552DL Casey Rogershttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594037243089682433WR Chase Cotahttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594044226186383360DL Jordon Rileyhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594031966739116032TE Tyler Nanneyhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594025989730111489DB Max Wysockihttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594022000867291136DB Donovan Daltonhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594016878426755073LB Micah Rothhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594011652340744194P Adam Barryhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594005189148971011LS Karsten Battleshttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594047646871982082QB Bo Nixhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594050533408788480OL TJ Basshttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594053686573305857DB Bennett Williamshttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594057980336820224OL Malaesala Aumavae-Lauluhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594062261454532608OL Steven Joneshttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594065883282173952OL Ryan Walkhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594069235541889024TE Cam McCormickhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1594073054069805056OL Alex Forsythhttps://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/159407715755454464111

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO