Kazakhstan holds a snap presidential vote Sunday expected to cement incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power, months after deadly unrest spurred a historic power shift in the Central Asian country. In this context, 12 million Kazakhs are called to the polling stations between 0100 GMT and 1500 GMT. First exit polls are expected around 1800 GMT. Few expect surprises in the polls as Tokayev's victory is all but a foregone conclusion.

12 MINUTES AGO