Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
In Another Blow to Trump, Lisa Murkowski Looks Set for Victory in Alaska
Trump's midterm loses continued piling up after Senator Lisa Murkowski took a lead against his preferred candidate Kelly Tshibaka Friday night.
War in Ukraine gives country's scientists platform at COP27
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at COP27, the international climate conference in Egypt. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
Kazakhstan holds presidential elections after a turbulent year
Kazakhstan holds a snap presidential vote Sunday expected to cement incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power, months after deadly unrest spurred a historic power shift in the Central Asian country. In this context, 12 million Kazakhs are called to the polling stations between 0100 GMT and 1500 GMT. First exit polls are expected around 1800 GMT. Few expect surprises in the polls as Tokayev's victory is all but a foregone conclusion.
