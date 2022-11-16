ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Told Tesla Board Of Potential CEO Successor

You may have seen media reports suggesting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has plans to leave Tesla or step down as CEO. While that could potentially be the case at any given time, that's not what this story is about. Instead, during the ongoing court case about Musk's pay package, a board member answered a question, which revealed that Musk has told the board who a successor would be if needed.
CNET

Elon Musk's Twitter Meltdown Is Better Than Any Reality Show

Two weeks after Twitter found itself under new ownership, Elon Musk's new gray check mark and an "official" label finally appeared below screen names on some high-profile accounts. And so began a bright and shiny new era of verified accounts, equality for all on social media and an end, finally, to impersonators everywhere.
CBS News

Elon Musk's Twitter ultimatum met with mass resignations

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is scrambling to prevent the social media platform from collapsing, after hundreds of vital employees quit. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke with an engineer who was fired about what is going on inside Twitter headquarters.
BBC

Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
CNBC

Dollar up slightly with investors eying year-end, Fed path

The dollar gained slightly on Friday and remained on track for its largest weekly gain in a month as investors continued to make bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path. The U.S. currency gained against the euro but fell against the yen and the pound, which edged...
BBC

T﻿witter: 140 Irish redundancies confirmed

Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies at their European headquarters in Dublin. Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said those affected would "receive a lot of government help". Speaking at Fine Gael's ard fheis (annual conference) in Athlone, County Westmeath he added: "My thoughts are with the staff who are...
