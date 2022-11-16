Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
A Twitter engineer fired after clashing with Elon Musk said he found out only when a friend sent him Musk's tweet
A Twitter engineer who clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter said he found out he was fired from Musk's tweet. Eric Frohnhoefer had tweeted that Musk was "wrong" about how Twitter runs, and the two went back and forth. Musk fired three engineers, including Frohnhoefer, for criticizing his tweets about...
Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, who never worked there
Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, and Twitter, has been trying his best to un-fire those he laid off just a few weeks ago. The rash decision has effected millions of Twitter users, and had an immediate impact on the company. None are more aware of that impact then Rahul Ligma...
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to help put a stop to a disturbing trend on Twitter.
Elon Musk posts pictures with engineers as they leave a Twitter 'code review' at 1:30 a.m.
Musk emailed employees on Friday looking for staff who could "write software" and asked them to gather at Twitter headquarters later in the day.
Elon Musk — who said Twitter would be the 'most accurate' — apparently snubs Jimmy Fallon's plea to stop #RIPJimmyFallon from trending
Jimmy Fallon pleaded for Elon Musk to stop the false #RIPJimmyFallon from trending on Twitter. But the social media giant's new billionaire owner apparently snubbed the comedian. "Fix what?" Musk tweeted back to Fallon on Wednesday morning as the hashtag was still trending. Jimmy Fallon pleaded for Elon Musk to...
Democratic U.S. senators accuse Musk of undermining Twitter, urge FTC probe
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard of users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC inked with Twitter.
Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to "extremely hardcore" work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Told Tesla Board Of Potential CEO Successor
You may have seen media reports suggesting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has plans to leave Tesla or step down as CEO. While that could potentially be the case at any given time, that's not what this story is about. Instead, during the ongoing court case about Musk's pay package, a board member answered a question, which revealed that Musk has told the board who a successor would be if needed.
Elon Musk, CEO of five companies, doesn’t want to be in charge of any of them
Elon Musk, the world's richest person and currently the CEO of five companies, told lawyers in the court of Delaware that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, The Verge reported. Musk was testifying in a trial where the Tesla board has been accused of being too compliant.
CNET
Elon Musk's Twitter Meltdown Is Better Than Any Reality Show
Two weeks after Twitter found itself under new ownership, Elon Musk's new gray check mark and an "official" label finally appeared below screen names on some high-profile accounts. And so began a bright and shiny new era of verified accounts, equality for all on social media and an end, finally, to impersonators everywhere.
Elon Musk's Twitter ultimatum met with mass resignations
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is scrambling to prevent the social media platform from collapsing, after hundreds of vital employees quit. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke with an engineer who was fired about what is going on inside Twitter headquarters.
BBC
Charlize Theron condemned for saying Afrikaans is dying language
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has faced a mountain of criticism for calling her mother tongue Afrikaans "a dying language". Theron joked it was spoken by "about 44 people" and was "not very helpful". She made the comments on the SmartLess podcast, saying she grew up in South Africa speaking only...
NASA reveals photos of farthest galaxies caught on camera
NASA released some new images from the James Webb Space Telescope of the farthest galaxies ever captured on camera, including the once-hidden features of an "hourglass" cloud that shows the earliest stages in the birth of a new star.
CNBC
Dollar up slightly with investors eying year-end, Fed path
The dollar gained slightly on Friday and remained on track for its largest weekly gain in a month as investors continued to make bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path. The U.S. currency gained against the euro but fell against the yen and the pound, which edged...
BBC
Twitter: 140 Irish redundancies confirmed
Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies at their European headquarters in Dublin. Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said those affected would "receive a lot of government help". Speaking at Fine Gael's ard fheis (annual conference) in Athlone, County Westmeath he added: "My thoughts are with the staff who are...
CBS News
