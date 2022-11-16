ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jmusportsnews.com

Can JMU Men’s Basketball Upset No. 1 North Carolina?

I ask myself this question every November and by March I’m usually a sad fan, but … is JMU men’s basketball good?. The Dukes are 4-0 and averaging 105.3 points per game. They’ve won every game by at least 26 points, including a road win against a decent Buffalo team. And no, the schedule of Valley Forge, Hampton, Buffalo, and Howard isn’t impressive, but the way the Dukes are playing is very impressive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTW News13

Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday. Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school. Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

SCHSL & SCISA high school football playoffs, November 18 & 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school football playoffs hit the 3rd round with 6 local teams still alive in the postseason. Florence Christian and Pee Dee Academy will play for a SCISA Class 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon in Florence. Below are the scores and highlights of the games with the home […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington Raceway to install new seats in the Pearson Tower

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – On Thursday, Darlington Raceway announced that the Pearson Tower (turn 4) will have new modern seats installed prior to NASCAR’s return for the spring race weekend. Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look of the historic track for fans. The new modern seats will replace […]
DARLINGTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
borderbelt.org

Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters

When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

