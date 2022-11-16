Read full article on original website
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keynote: A Veteran’s Guide to a Successful Cybersecurity Career in Healthcare
Keynote: A Veteran’s Guide to a Successful Cybersecurity Career in Healthcare. November 18, 2022: Why is cybersecurity still so complex? What is the 1/10/60 minute challenge and how does it help to stop breaches? Drex DeFord, Executive Healthcare Strategist at CrowdStrike brings 20 years of military skills to the healthcare cybersecurity table. The attacks are getting faster and faster. The bad guys only have to be right once but we have to be right all the time. What can we do to become even more sophisticated in our cybersecurity best practices? What happens when a long-term hospital CEO retires? How does it affect clinical care? Business operations? What about culture? What can be done to smooth out the transition?
LA Workforce Commission touts record low unemployment
Federal labor data released Friday shows Louisiana has again posted a new record low rate of unemployment. The October rate was just 3.3 percent.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Building a Stronger LabOps Team with Pray Pokharel, Lab Resource Coordinator at Mori
Building a Stronger LabOps Team with Pray Pokharel, Lab Resource Coordinator at Mori. Pray Pokharel, talks about how as lab resource coordinator, he makes sure that employees’ needs are met so work can happen every day. He speaks of how soft skills lend themselves in operations and discusses what he is looking forward to professionally.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#31, Baha Zeidan, Azalea Health
Alex Merwin is joined by Baha Zeidan from Azalea Health on our second episode of a ‘mini-season’ on Health Equity. In this episode we shine a light on challenges delivering healthcare in rural communities. Azalea Health empowers care providers with simplified and seamless technology that boosts their ability to provide care – all while supporting their work-life balance. Baha Zeidan, Azalea Health Co-Founder & CEO, is a real-life health IT superhero. Guided by his passion for cloud computing, mobile development, device computing and big data analytics, Baha founded Azalea to transform how rural healthcare providers run their practices. We discuss the unique operational challenges rural providers face delivering care & managing their practices, health inequities facing 1 in 5 Americans who live in rural communities, and how cloud technology enables Azalea to rapidly iterate and improve its products in a secure & compliant fashion. Learn more about Azalea Health (https://www.azaleahealth.com/) and how AWS enables healthcare & life sciences startups to grow and thrive (https://aws.amazon.com/startups/ and https://aws.amazon.com/health/).
healthpodcastnetwork.com
CareTalk @ HLTH 2022 – Sachin Jain, CEO, Scan Health Plan
CareTalk @ HLTH 2022 – Sachin Jain, CEO, Scan Health Plan. Sachin Jain (CEO, Scan Health Plan) joins the show to talk about his experience working at his grandfather’s rural hospital in India, as well as his healthcare predictions for 2023. This episode is part of our “CareTalk...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Mini-Sode: National Rural Health Day & RHR’s Anniversary!
Mini-Sode: National Rural Health Day & RHR’s Anniversary!. In celebration of National Rural Health Day and the two-year anniversary of Rural Health Rising, hosts JJ and Rachel discuss what “The Power of Rural” means to them. Celebrate National Rural Health Day using #PowerofRural and #NationalRuralHealthDay on social...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
We’re confusing resilience with grit
“It’s not that physicians need to be more resilient. We’ve failed to provide them with the goodwill to be human and embrace their “whole selves” (people who are resilient often but not always), access to safe and consistent relationships to heal, and systems that support their well-being.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Peer Support to Improve Medicare Advantage Outcomes
Peer Support to Improve Medicare Advantage Outcomes. Motivating Medicare Advantage members to take the clinical actions needed to promote and support their care is a high priority for health plans. Data shows that talking to peers with whom they can relate and share common health issues benefits members and engages them more in their health.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
High Performance Nursing: Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind
High Performance Nursing: Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind. Considering the overwhelming nature of our career as nurses, it’s normal to have a mind full of competing stories and thoughts, sometimes, its really hard to see what is story and what is fact! If you are feeling like your brain has you running round in circles, good news your human! It just so happens that our primitive brains are wired to entertain these thoughts without them being factual truth!
