Keynote: A Veteran’s Guide to a Successful Cybersecurity Career in Healthcare. November 18, 2022: Why is cybersecurity still so complex? What is the 1/10/60 minute challenge and how does it help to stop breaches? Drex DeFord, Executive Healthcare Strategist at CrowdStrike brings 20 years of military skills to the healthcare cybersecurity table. The attacks are getting faster and faster. The bad guys only have to be right once but we have to be right all the time. What can we do to become even more sophisticated in our cybersecurity best practices? What happens when a long-term hospital CEO retires? How does it affect clinical care? Business operations? What about culture? What can be done to smooth out the transition?

