ihodl.com
Spanish Regulator Grants Bitstamp Digital Asset Provider License
Crypto exchange Bitstamp has just obtained a digital asset service provider license in Spain. From now on, the company can operate throughout Spain in full compliance with AML and CFT regulations. Bitstamp has committed to comply with the new advertising requirements related to digital assets. The consideration of the application...
ihodl.com
US Congress Launches Investigation into Binance's Role in FTX Collapse
The US Congress is investigating the role that crypto exchange Binance has played in the collapse of FTX, one of its main competitors, The Block has reported citing Patrick McHenry, a member of the House of Representatives. According to him, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's public statements on the situation with...
ihodl.com
Hong Kong's Genesis Block Closes Business
Genesis Block, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency brokerage firm, will no longer accept new clients as it will close its over-the-counter desk on December 10, Reuters reports, citing the firm's boss Wincent Hung. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. While...
ihodl.com
Genesis' Liquidity Hole Might Be Over $1B: Report
Genesis, a cryptocurrency lending giant, was seeking an emergency $1 billion funding from investors before it announced plans of suspending withdrawals, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has learned. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to a confidential fundraising...
ihodl.com
Crypto Lending Platform Vauld Has $10M Stuck in FTX Accounts
Cryptocurrency lending platform Vauld has $10 million in accounts from bankrupt FTX. FTX is reportedly one of Vauld's partner cryptocurrency exchanges. Tomorrow, November 19, the platform will hold a meeting involving representatives of the creditors' committee and a potential buyer, its competitor Nexo. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
ihodl.com
Paradigm's Huang Regrets Backing FTX
Matt Huang, Co-Founder of investment firm Paradigm, said in a. that the firm regrets for having invested in collapsed FTX since the exchange and its founder "did not align with crypto's values and who have done enormous damage to the ecosystem." Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short...
ihodl.com
Nansen Uncovers What Caused the Collapse of FTX
According to a study conducted by analytics firm Nansen, about 86% of FTX's FTT utility tokens were initially controlled by the crypto exchange itself and Alameda Research, also associated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Based on network data, the company's specialists have identified a group of wallets that show that Alameda Research...
ihodl.com
Glassnode: Bitcoin Hodlers' Paper Losses Exceed 30%
According to the experts of analysis company Glassnode, the unrealized losses of the "average" long-term Bitcoin investor have reached 33%. According to them, the current value of the MVRV indicator corresponds to the bear market situation of 2018 before its end. At that time, the value of unrealized losses among hodlers reached 36%.
ihodl.com
Investor Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Miner Core Scientific
A Core Scientific shareholder has filed a class action lawsuit against the crypto mining company for allegedly concealing adverse financial factors that led to losses for investors. According to the plaintiff, Mei Pan, the company also made "false or misleading statements" between March 3 and October 28 of this year.
