IO: Vital Gaps in the Medical School System with Raji Akileh, CEO of MedEd Cloud
IO: Vital Gaps in the Medical School System with Raji Akileh, CEO of MedEd Cloud. Raji Akileh, CEO of MedEd Cloud, and member of the board of advisors of the Global Health Impact Network talks about a cloud-based platform to improve the delivery and process of medical education to fill fundamental gaps in medical education.
CareTalk @ HLTH 2022 – Ben Leonard, Health Technology Reporter, Politico
CareTalk @ HLTH 2022 – Ben Leonard, Health Technology Reporter, Politico. Ben Leonard (Health Technology Reporter, Politico), joins the show to chat digital health happenings in the federal government and the healthcare industry overall. This episode is part of our “CareTalk @ HLTH 2022” interview series. You can listen...
Building a Stronger LabOps Team with Pray Pokharel, Lab Resource Coordinator at Mori
Building a Stronger LabOps Team with Pray Pokharel, Lab Resource Coordinator at Mori. Pray Pokharel, talks about how as lab resource coordinator, he makes sure that employees’ needs are met so work can happen every day. He speaks of how soft skills lend themselves in operations and discusses what he is looking forward to professionally.
Keynote: A Veteran’s Guide to a Successful Cybersecurity Career in Healthcare
Keynote: A Veteran’s Guide to a Successful Cybersecurity Career in Healthcare. November 18, 2022: Why is cybersecurity still so complex? What is the 1/10/60 minute challenge and how does it help to stop breaches? Drex DeFord, Executive Healthcare Strategist at CrowdStrike brings 20 years of military skills to the healthcare cybersecurity table. The attacks are getting faster and faster. The bad guys only have to be right once but we have to be right all the time. What can we do to become even more sophisticated in our cybersecurity best practices? What happens when a long-term hospital CEO retires? How does it affect clinical care? Business operations? What about culture? What can be done to smooth out the transition?
High Performance Nursing: Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind
High Performance Nursing: Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind. Considering the overwhelming nature of our career as nurses, it’s normal to have a mind full of competing stories and thoughts, sometimes, its really hard to see what is story and what is fact! If you are feeling like your brain has you running round in circles, good news your human! It just so happens that our primitive brains are wired to entertain these thoughts without them being factual truth!
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia
Meet the doctor who had a colonoscopy without anesthesia. “If you did not have a colonoscopy, I would still recommend that you do it in a conventional way and get that IV sedation. But if you are an adventurer as I am, I would highly recommend that you do a colonoscopy the same way I did without anesthesia. I heard there might be only one patient out of 1,000 who is doing colonoscopy without anesthesia as I did. So in a way, that’s some kind of crazy record, and I will tell that one day to my grandchildren. I am already bragging about that. God bless, and remember that we never have enough time and love and do a colonoscopy sooner than I did.”
