"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Jane Fonda Gets Very Real About Death And Being In Her 80s
Jane Fonda has been a “reluctant icon” for decades. She became famous on the big screen in the 1960s while also becoming a political and social justice advocate. Plus who can forget her teased hair, sequined leotards worn with a belt, and pantyhose paired with leg warmers in her classic ’80s workout videos?
Sarah Jessica Parker Begs Chocolate Maker To Bring Popular European Christmas Treat To The U.S.
What are the holidays without a bit of chocolate? In a new Instagram post, Sarah Jessica Parker is advocating for a famous chocolate maker to bring one of its European Christmas treats to the United States. Here’s what we know about the popular holiday candy. ‘I Speak For Millions’
‘Our Bodies Change Drastically In Comparison To Men’: Michelle Obama Opens Up About The Taboo Of Women Aging
Michelle Obama is sharing the truth about aging. The former first lady, now in her late 50s, is telling all women to stop seeking the fountain of youth. It’s a myth that holds women back especially as they are often compared to men. In an interview between Obama and...
Jonathan Scott Has A Solution To Taking Down Holiday Lights—Don’t!
It’s the most joyless time of the year. You know what I’m talking about. The day you decide that you’ve left your holiday lights up long enough and force yourself to remove them. As you trudge outside, you probably wish that you could just leave them up year round. Thanks to Jonathan Scott, we know that’s now an option.
Sarah Jessica Parker Gives ‘And Just Like That…’ Fashion Sneak Peak Featuring A Colorful Mix Of Prints And Some Iconic Shoes
Mixing prints and fabric isn’t for the faint of heart, but as we know, Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) never shies away from taking fashion risks. In a recent Instagram post, SJP posted a picture of herself wearing a layered look decked out with plenty of accessories. The mismatched but somehow still cohesive ensemble featured a blue and white plaid peacoat, a flowy maxi dress with stripes of fall hues, and a quintessential season stape gray Panama-style hat.
27 Brutally Funny Tweets About Therapy That Are Kind Of Dark But Very True
Sending these to my therapist as a cry for help.
Court Rules Mariah Carey Is Not The ‘Queen Of Christmas’
As soon as the first snowflake of the year hits the ground, most people immediately picture one particular pop star: Mariah Carey. While the singer is known to her fans as the Queen of Christmas, a court has just rejected her proposal for a trademark that would make that title official.
TBT: Looking Back On The Messy Breakup Between Mary-Louise Parker And Billy Crudup
Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup had one of the messiest Hollywood breakups in recent memory. The couple split after almost a decade together and while Parker was seven months pregnant. What caused the breakup?. Parker And Crudup’s Breakup. Parker and Crudup started dating in 1996 after they met on...
Timothy Olyphant’s Marriage To Wife Alexis Knief Has Made It Through 30 Years And One Mean Pet Gecko
Timothy Olyphant has been delighting audiences for decades. The versatile actor has starred in shows like Deadwood, Justified, and Santa Clarita Diet. However, fans don’t know much about his wife of over 30 years Alexis Knief. Here’s everything we know about Olyphant, Knief, and their lovely family. Who...
Is The Thumbs-Up Emoji The New ‘K’ Of Messaging? Gen Z Deems It ‘Passive Aggressive’
The generational divide seems to be a common thread in just about every subject you can think of these days. From the word “Boomer” becoming an insult to the relentless demonization of millennials as “lazy,” these intergenerational conflicts can be seen everywhere. Emojis are the latest...
