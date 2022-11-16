ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fans react as Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome: ‘It’s like a sitcom’

Taylor Lautner has officially married his partner Taylor Dome, who will be taking the actor’s last name, making them Taylor Lautner and… Taylor Lautner.Lautner, 30, and Dome, 24, wed on Friday (11 November) at Epoch Estate Wines in California exactly one year after getting engaged.The newlyweds exchanged vows just before sunset and were surrounded by 100 of their closest family and friends.For the nuptials, Dome wore a sleeveless white gown with embroidered florals, and a matching floral embroidered veil. She wore her hair straight and held a bouquet of white flowers.Earlier this year Lautner confirmed that Dome would be taking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ashley Tisdale Finds Out Her ‘Best Friend’ & Vanessa Hudgens’ Ex Austin Butler Is Actually Her Cousin

Ashley Tisdale had one hilarious surprise when she decided to peek into her family tree! The High School Musical star discovered she is related to one of her best friends, who is also one of her bestie’s exes, on the latest episode of Ancestry’s “2 Lies & A Leaf” series. The best friend was Austin Butler, whom Ashley learned is her 10th cousin, and his ex was Ashley’s HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens!
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
DoYouRemember?

Christina Applegate Talks About Her First Signs Of MS

Christina Applegate is opening up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and some of the first symptoms she had. The 50-year-old said that she noticed some changes a few years ago, but shrugged them off at the time. She revealed that she felt “unbalanced” while exercising, especially while playing tennis....
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...

