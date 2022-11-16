Read full article on original website
Bennie Vaughn
2d ago
He should split up both the so-called Judgement Day & the Bloodline factions due to their betrayal to the fans who thought they were true good faces & heroes/heroine to the young.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
ringsidenews.com
Eddie Kingston Demands Huge Match From Tony Khan After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
Eddie Kingston finally got his wish to square off against Jun Akiyama last night on AEW Rampage, but The Mad King didn’t expect the match outcome to end in the fifth pillar and his tag team partner Konosuke Takeshita’s favor. Akiyama got the win for his team with...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
ringsidenews.com
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair & Mike Tyson Smoke It Up In Las Vegas
Ric Flair remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has friends all over the world who also happen to be influential in their respective fields. This includes Mike Tyson, with whom Flair is currently in a partnership, in the cannabis industry. In fact, Flair and Tyson recently smoked it up in Las Vegas.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
stillrealtous.com
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
tjrwrestling.net
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
