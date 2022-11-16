Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Crash Unveils Ultimate BTC Bottom, Predicts Most Traders Will Be Caught off Guard
The crypto trader who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in 2018 is unveiling what he thinks is the king crypto’s absolute bottom. In a new strategy session, veteran trader Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he believes Bitcoin has “very likely” established a bear market bottom when it printed a fresh 2022 low of $15,546.
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Crash To $10K If Grayscale Increases Selling Pressure?
The crypto market has seen excessive promoting stress over the previous week, with Bitcoin recording a recent yearly low beneath its present ranges. The primary crypto by market cap is entangled within the collapse of crypto trade FTX and its subsequent fallout. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Reserve On Binance Sharply Rises, Whales Preparing For More Dumping?
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin reserve on Binance has been sharply going up within the final couple of days, one thing that might be an indication of dumping. Bitcoin Reserve On The Crypto Alternate Binance Has Noticed Sharp Progress In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
astaga.com
Ethereum Bears Roar As Price Struggles; Here Is Why Bulls Must Defend $1,000
ETH’s worth reclaims its demand zone of $1,200 as worth bounces to a area of $1,250 regardless of market turmoil. ETH’s worth continues to point out energy after a bearish downtrend with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. ETH’s worth...
u.today
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
astaga.com
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The expansion of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges through the years displays the trade’s evolution. Exchanges have been essentially the most essential companies supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. As well as, the exchanges, led by the highest figures within the trade, home a lot of the iconic manufacturers within the crypto ecosystem.
astaga.com
Voyager Token (VGX) Skyrockets 50% As Binance To Resubmit Bid
Beleaguered crypto agency Voyager Digital’s native token Voyager Token (VGX) skyrocketed over 50% as crypto alternate Binance.US plans to resubmit a bid. Crypto alternate FTX’s take care of Voyager failed after FTX filed for Chapter 11 chapter. Voyager additionally had a $3 million publicity to FTX. Binance US...
astaga.com
Litecoin Shows Bullish Signs As Price Eyes $70; Will Bulls Push To This Region?
LTC’s worth exhibits bullish indicators as worth holds above its vary channel displaying indicators to rally excessive as FTX fiascos proceed. LTC’s worth trades above $60 with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. LTC’s worth bounces from a low of...
astaga.com
Will ETHE And Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Share Same Fate As FTT?
The sudden decline of FTX has created a devasting impact on your entire Bitcoin and crypto market. Panic shorting of digital belongings is the order of the day, with Solana taking a large hit as many buyers dumped the coin. FTT, the native crypto asset of FTX, has misplaced nearly...
astaga.com
Someone Paid 93 ETH In Fees For A Single Transfer On Ethereum, But Why?
Knowledge exhibits somebody has right now paid 93 ETH in charges for a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain; right here’s the seemingly cause behind this seemingly irregular switch. This Single Ethereum Transaction Took A Charges Of 93 ETH To Be Doable. At a primary look, 93 ETH in charges,...
astaga.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down By 40%; Is This A Warning?
The collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency trade has left a major dent in the global digital asset market. A number of crypto exchanges and lending platforms have felt the influence of this debacle. Nevertheless, this wildfire has now reached the world’s largest cryptocurrency fund. Grayscale Bitcoin belief buying and...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Trends Below $17,000, What’s Ahead For The Crypto King?
The Bitcoin and crypto market has been unstable for many of 2022. Judging from the extended bear market, most consultants had been optimistic that it was near an exit level. Nevertheless, latest traits within the crypto world and macro-financial actions have extended the downtrend. The feds’ fee hike continues to...
astaga.com
Chiliz Continues To Trend Higher Amidst World Cup Fever; Is $0.4 Possible?
CHZ’s worth exhibits bullish indicators as worth breaks out above its vary channel exhibiting indicators to rally excessive as FTX fiascos proceed. CHZ’s worth trades above $0.25 with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. CHZ’s worth bounces from a low...
astaga.com
Is Cardano a good investment?
Cardano price has not been left behind within the ongoing cryptocurrency meltdown. ADA plunged to a low of $0.32, which was a lot decrease than the all-time excessive of over $3. With a market cap of $11 billion, it implies that its valuation has plunged by nearly $80 billion up to now few months. So, is ADA a superb funding or is it a price entice?
astaga.com
Bitcoin Bulls And Bears Tussle As Price Stalls At 16,500; Who Will Come Top?
BTC’s worth misplaced its all-time excessive of $18,000 as FTX fiascos continued to have an effect on its worth. BTC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s worth bounces from a low of $15,500...
astaga.com
Top 4 Altcoins That Defy The FTX Fiasco
The value motion displayed by prime altcoins in latest instances has but to be encouraging with the market’s erratic worth motion after a cascading impact suffered by FTX led to many altcoins, together with the value of Ethereum (ETH), battling for survival. The Domino impact of the FTX saga and different big traders has left the market at a standstill because the market has but to make a significant transfer. Nonetheless, there have been some nice worth actions by these prime 4 altcoins these days regardless of the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market, resulting in a lot concern about the place the market could possibly be headed. (Knowledge from Binance)
