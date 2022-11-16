Read full article on original website
Meet Loretta! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
No Unnecessary Travel Ordered In Dunkirk Friday
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in the City of Dunkirk are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, as a major lake effect snowstorm impacts the region. The Dunkirk Police Department issued a Travel Advisory just before 7 a.m. Friday until further notice. “Due to the...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
Closings, Cancellations And Delays
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Several area schools have closed or canceled their activities due to winter weather. If you have a closure we should know about, email us at NewsDesk@WNYNewsNow.com or send us a message on Facebook. Last update @ 6:30 AM 11/17/2022.
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Snow Leads to A Busy Day for Power Equipment Retailers
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Before dealing with the snow on the road, there’s the driveway to take care of. Gerlach’s Power Equipment helps customers to find the right tools and fix the ones they have. “Well, the first big snowfall this season, and it’s a...
chautauquatoday.com
County lawmakers approve increase in tipping fees
The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved a resolution to raise tipping fees at the county landfill, and the county's transfer stations. Lawmakers in Mayville approved the resolution 12-3 during Wednesday evening's monthly meeting. Four legislators were absent from the session at the Gerace Office Building. Sheridan Republican Terry Niebel says the increase is modest, but is needed to keep the operation viable...
Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’
The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
Open Letter to People Making Fun of Buffalo Because of Snowstorm
The intense and historic, lake effect snowstorm is still going strong as it dumps tons of snow on portions of Western New York. There's still a lake effect snow warning for Erie County until Sunday and we have already seen close to four feet of snow fall in suburbs like Hamburg and Orchard Park.
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
City of Jamestown weighing next steps after fire at former furniture facility
The City of Jamestown, New York is determining the next steps for a former furniture manufacturing facility after a fiery blaze. According to the post-journal, Mayor Eddie Sundquist of Jamestown said Wednesday’s fire put fire crews, volunteer crews, and county responders at risk while preventing the fire from spreading. The mayor said the fire presents […]
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Buffalo Breaks Snowfall Record During Weekend Snowstorm
The massive lake effect snowstorm has dropped historic levels of snow across Western New York. Orchard Park got the most snow ever in a 24-hour period in New York State. But that wasn't the only town setting records. A new daily snowfall record was recorded today (November 19th) at the...
Buffalo Uses These Things To Clear Snow Off Our Cars
If there is one thing you can be sure to see driving around Western New York, it's going to be a car cruising down the road with a snow glacier on its roof, but does it have to be this way?. Did you know that the New York State vehicle...
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
