Falconer, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Meet Loretta! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

No Unnecessary Travel Ordered In Dunkirk Friday

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in the City of Dunkirk are asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel, as a major lake effect snowstorm impacts the region. The Dunkirk Police Department issued a Travel Advisory just before 7 a.m. Friday until further notice. “Due to the...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Closings, Cancellations And Delays

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Several area schools have closed or canceled their activities due to winter weather. If you have a closure we should know about, email us at NewsDesk@WNYNewsNow.com or send us a message on Facebook. Last update @ 6:30 AM 11/17/2022.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
WIBX 950

NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services

It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Snow Leads to A Busy Day for Power Equipment Retailers

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Before dealing with the snow on the road, there’s the driveway to take care of. Gerlach’s Power Equipment helps customers to find the right tools and fix the ones they have. “Well, the first big snowfall this season, and it’s a...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

County lawmakers approve increase in tipping fees

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved a resolution to raise tipping fees at the county landfill, and the county's transfer stations. Lawmakers in Mayville approved the resolution 12-3 during Wednesday evening's monthly meeting. Four legislators were absent from the session at the Gerace Office Building. Sheridan Republican Terry Niebel says the increase is modest, but is needed to keep the operation viable...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
JAMESTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’

The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
JAMESTOWN, NY

