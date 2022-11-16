ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European fans bring luck of the Irish to Lambeau

By Paul Steeno
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the biggest Packers fans around aren’t even from the United States.

The UK and Irish Packers fan club brought 53 people from all over Europe to Lambeau this weekend for the Green Bay Packers game against the Dallas Cowboys.

For Ali Budds, who is from England, this weekend was the first time he has ever seen a Packers game at Lambeau Field.

“It’s just crazy the place just lives and breathes football,” said Budds.

Budds has spent the last few days taking it all in. From his experience at the actual game, to exploring other parts of Green Bay, Budds said he is having a blast taking it all in.

“The minute they hear your accent they want to buy you a drink they want to talk to you for ages, and it’s just amazing, they’re amazed we came all this way and we’re like why wouldn’t we?” said Budds.

Budds described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He said he became a Packers fan after watching a documentary on former Packers cornerback Charles Woodson.

He’s one of the 53 people in the UK and Irish Packer fans group. The founder of the group is Stephen O’Brien who is a Packers super fan from Ireland.

He said he started the group about ten years ago to connect European Packers fans over social media and the group has grown since. O’Brien said watching the Super Bowl made him fall in love with American football and that he gravitated to the Packers because of their rich history.

He said they make one trip to Lambeau each year to see the Packers play. O’Brien said it never gets old helping to make lifelong fans’ dreams come true, even saying it makes him feel like Santa Claus.

He also pointed out that the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak on the day when he was in the stands, joking that he brought the luck of the Irish overseas with him.

The group is staying in Titletown through Thursday and will attend the Packers game against the Tennessee Titans. Until then, they will continue to take in everything that Green Bay has to offer.

“Just going around the bars going around the eateries spending mortgage payments in the pro shop as well as angering our wives and partners,” said O’Brien.

You can follow all the UK and Irish Packer fans’ adventures on their YouTube page here .

