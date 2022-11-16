ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

State Football Semifinals Start Today

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Weigh in on the future of the old Kmart site

Help shape the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project (former Kmart site), Project survey open through Nov. 30. The City of Minneapolis wants to hear from community members about your vision for the future of the former Kmart site. The City is reconnecting Nicollet Avenue between Lake Street and the Midtown Greenway as part of the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video

This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MinnPost

A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park

At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
