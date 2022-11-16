Read full article on original website
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good. A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed." The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left...
Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
mprnews.org
A stray kitten took a trip through Minneapolis under a Metro Transit bus
A little kitten took a long ride from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center on a Metro Transit bus Friday morning. After a bus arrived at Brooklyn Center Transit Center an operator heard a kitten crying, seemingly somewhere in the bus. Daniel Kaus, mechanic technician at Martin J Ruter Garage, got a...
Eater
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
ccxmedia.org
‘I just love my community,’ Brooklyn Park Nonprofit Founder Rents U-Haul to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Dozens of families will be happy to see a U-Haul truck pull up at their home this Thanksgiving season. Clint “Scooter” Draughn is renting the truck to make special meal deliveries. Draughn runs the Brooklyn Park nonprofit Honored 2 Help that aims to help families in need who...
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning. Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided. Police believe the vehicle that was driven by...
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Over 29,000 sandhill cranes counted at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge
A sandhill crane near the waters at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 11, 2020. Photo by Jan Ramstad. A record number of sandhill cranes flocked to the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge during fall migration this year, with more than 29,000 cranes spotted in a single day this month.
willmarradio.com
State Football Semifinals Start Today
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
"Bridging" furniture bank in critical need of donations
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville."Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home."We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Weigh in on the future of the old Kmart site
Help shape the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project (former Kmart site), Project survey open through Nov. 30. The City of Minneapolis wants to hear from community members about your vision for the future of the former Kmart site. The City is reconnecting Nicollet Avenue between Lake Street and the Midtown Greenway as part of the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video
This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead
A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night. Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.
