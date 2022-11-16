DURHAM – Duke women's basketball used a balanced scoring attack and solid defense to pick up a 71-52 win over Texas A&M Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils (4-0) finished the game with four in double figures, led by senior Elizabeth Balogun with 15 points off the bench – seven of which came in the third quarter to help Duke blow the game open. She also grabbed two rebounds and had a pair of steals.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO