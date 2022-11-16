ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Blue Devils Shatter Record Book, Complete Day Two of NC State Invite

GREENSBORO - Duke swimming and diving concluded the second day of competition at the NC State Invite competing in five different events and two relays. The Blue Devils posted 11 program top-10 times, highlighted by junior Sarah Foley's school record in the 100-yard breaststroke. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the women's...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Groff’s Late Goal Sends Duke into the NCAA Round 16

DURHAM – A header by junior Katie Groff in the 88th minute was all the Duke women's soccer team needed on Friday against 16th-ranked Texas as the Blue Devils collected a 1-0 victory to move into the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 for the third straight year. Graduate student...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Full Circle

This story originally appeared in the 14.3 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- October 2022. Duke defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin looked at himself on film from last season. He did not like what he saw. “When I watch clips (from last season), I don’t recognize who that is. I...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Host NCAA Second Round Contests Friday

Live Stats l Watch on ACC Network l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Tickets l Match Notes l NCAA Digital Program l Tournament Central. Duke Women's Soccer Hosts NCAA Second Round Contests Friday. Match 21. NCAA Tournament Second Round. #16 Texas (15-2-4) at #8 Duke (13-4-3) Friday,...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Balanced Attack Leads Duke to 71-52 Win Over Texas A&M

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball used a balanced scoring attack and solid defense to pick up a 71-52 win over Texas A&M Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils (4-0) finished the game with four in double figures, led by senior Elizabeth Balogun with 15 points off the bench – seven of which came in the third quarter to help Duke blow the game open. She also grabbed two rebounds and had a pair of steals.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Coleman Enjoys Trip Back Home

DURHAM – Recently Duke women's tennis sophomore Ellie Coleman headed back home to Midland, Mich., to compete in the Dow Tennis Classic, which was played at her home club the Greater Midland Tennis Center. Coleman was able to take Blue Devil teammate Karolina Berankova home with her as they...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Li to Compete in AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions

DURHAM – Recent Duke women's golf signee Katie Li will compete in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tournament of Champions, which will take place at the TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course in San Antonio, Texas Nov. 20-23. A field of 78 golfers will open action on Sunday and will play 72 holes of stroke play.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
goduke.com

Scheyer Signs Second Straight Top Class

DURHAM – Duke head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer announced the signing of five players to the class of 2023 during the NCAA's early signing period. The second class fully recruited and signed by Duke's first-year coach is currently ranked No. 2 overall by both ESPN and 247Sports. It...
DURHAM, NC

