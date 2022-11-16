ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kmaland.com

Small Iowa Livestock Producers Benefit from Federal Grants

(KMAland) -- Thirteen livestock producers in Iowa are getting grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep meat and money closer to home. The dollars are part of a program designed to bolster and protect smaller livestock producers from consolidation. Right now, four companies account for about 85% of...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Northern Ag Expo to showcase products needed for 2023

FARGO, N.D. – Fall is the time of year farmers look at inputs, hoping to lock in fertilizer, chemical, and seed before the year is out. What is the availability of inputs, and what can growers look forward to with seed, chemicals, and crop protection products for 2023?. The...
FARGO, ND
agupdate.com

Missouri farmers picture past harvest seasons

For experienced farmers, fall might bring memories of long-ago harvests and how far equipment and management practices have come. Robert Alpers, who farms in Cooper County, remembers farming in the 1970s and his goals then when he hoped to be done with harvest. “Back in the ’70s, quail season started...
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Business News

Wisconsin farmers are encouraged to apply for commercial nitrogen-optimization research grants. The grants aim to enhance the understanding of and refine new methods that optimize nitrogen applied to agricultural fields. Eligible applicants must be an agricultural producer, agree to collaborate with the University of Wisconsin-System on the project, and voluntarily...
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Transportation networks show dynamic shifts since 2020

Changes in transportation networks following bottlenecks at California ports in 2021, disruptions of barge traffic on the Mississippi River because of drought, and a potential rail strike continue to create issues affecting farmers. Bobby Martens, Extension economist and associate economics professor at Iowa State University, said during the Pro Ag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
agupdate.com

Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer

Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
EFFINGHAM, IL
agupdate.com

Meat and poultry groups promote products for holidays

The Thanksgiving turkey has been a holiday fixture for decades, but the competition for that holiday protein source is hot this year. “Turkey is still very much a tradition, and we think there’s no better way to celebrate than with America’s bird,” says Morgan Pothoven, director of communications and membership services with the Iowa Turkey Federation. “But we still need to promote it to make sure it remains there.”
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Lifelong livestock producer to lead ag department under Gov. Pillen

Sherry Vinton, a livestock producer from Whitman, Nebraska, and active member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau will be director of the state's department of agriculture under Governor-elect Jim Pillen. Vinton will replace Steve Wellman after Gov. Pillen is sworn into office. Pillen made the announcement Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. People...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska

SYRACUSE, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us don’t know what niobium is. But when it’s added to steel, it doubles its strength. Currently, we import all of it. But that will change when a company starts mining for it in southeastern Nebraska. “You probably don’t look at cars...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Corn harvest was nearing completion the week of Nov. 7 in southwestern Wisconsin. But grain yields were sporadic. “Some yields have been phenomenal while others are much less than we expected,” said Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin. “We’re seeing a bit of everything.”. He...
SHULLSBURG, WI
agupdate.com

Soybeans endure for good yields in 2022

Weather varied across the Midwest this year, and that was the theme for most soybean yields — variability. It wasn’t uncommon to hear stories of vastly different yields from fields only miles apart, and the same was true in this year’s Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) yield results.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy

You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa

It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills

Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
IOWA STATE

