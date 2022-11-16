Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
WTVCFOX
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
WTVCFOX
New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
WTVCFOX
More than 50 lbs. of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.
WTVCFOX
Franklin police begging party goers to 'stay the hell in the house' this holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. The Franklin Police Chief is sending celebrators a very direct message. It happens almost every year. People go to parties. They have...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
WTVCFOX
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
WTVCFOX
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
WTVCFOX
Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
WTVCFOX
TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
WTVCFOX
Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee tags honoring those killed in the line of duty
With 55 chapters nationwide, concerns of police survivors or C.O.P.S., has served the mission of rebuilding the shattered lives of family members and co-workers impacted by line of duty deaths. After working with the state of Tennessee, C.O.P.S. has been able to get approval for a new specialty tag honoring...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
WTVCFOX
TBI: More than 67,000 incidents of domestic violence in TN last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two new crime-related studies on Friday, Nov. 18, one of which showed that there were over 67,000 cases of domestic violence in the state of Tennessee. The studies involve research describing the amount and types of crime on...
WTVCFOX
TN Supreme Court: Life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a narrow ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court, it is now unconstitutional in Tennessee for a juvenile homicide offender to receive a mandatory life sentence. This decision is based on the Eighth Amendment in the United States Constitution, which states that cruel and unusual punishment shall not be inflicted.
WTVCFOX
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
WTVCFOX
Alabama cancels inmate's execution after trouble inserting IV, time concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (WBMA) — The scheduled state execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was canceled late Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), due to a midnight deadline and being unable to find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. The Supreme Court of the United...
WTVCFOX
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
WTVCFOX
2 dead after suffering cardiac events trying to clear snow in heavy NY snowstorm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Two people have died in New York in connection to the snowstorm that has dumped snow across western and northern parts of the state at a rapid pace, officials said Friday. Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said two males died after suffering a cardiac...
WTVCFOX
FOX 17 News investigates: Convicted drunk driver out on bail accused of killing mother
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation leads the Nashville District Attorney’s Office to hold an emergency meeting and change its policies after we brought a case to light that slipped through the cracks. Prosecutors tell FOX 17 News a convicted drunk driver out on bail,...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends
NASHVILLE, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Baylor advances to state title game, McCallie's run of titles ends. Baylor defeated Brentwood Academy on the road to advance to the Blue Cross Bowl on Thursday, December 1 at Finley Staidum. It was a hard fought back and forth game that came down...
Comments / 0