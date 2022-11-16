ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVCFOX

Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
MANCHESTER, TN
WTVCFOX

New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

More than 50 lbs. of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
LA VERGNE, TN
WTVCFOX

Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

New Tennessee tags honoring those killed in the line of duty

With 55 chapters nationwide, concerns of police survivors or C.O.P.S., has served the mission of rebuilding the shattered lives of family members and co-workers impacted by line of duty deaths. After working with the state of Tennessee, C.O.P.S. has been able to get approval for a new specialty tag honoring...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

TBI: More than 67,000 incidents of domestic violence in TN last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two new crime-related studies on Friday, Nov. 18, one of which showed that there were over 67,000 cases of domestic violence in the state of Tennessee. The studies involve research describing the amount and types of crime on...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
WTVCFOX

TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...

