Butte man sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robberies
A Butte man who robbed at gunpoint three businesses in three cities in five days was sentenced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to 13 years in prison
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Missoula Crime Report: Less Cases This Week, But Two Trials Ended
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 12 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and slightly lower than the weekly average. According to Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings, that is a big difference from what we have been seeing the past few months.
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Crime Prevention Research Center Says Bring Back Death Penalty
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - An article in the Washington Times authored by Dr. John Lott, President of the Crime Prevention Research Center, and its Executive Director Nikki Goeser, makes the case that, to deter murders, the death penalty should be reinstituted. Crime Victim says 'Bring Back the Death Penalty'
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
Missoula Shelter Will Turn No One Away in Cold Weather
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced this week that due to the bitterly cold temperatures in Missoula this weekend, the Johnson Street Warming Shelter will do its best to provide a warm place to sleep for any individual 18 or older. KGVO News spoke to Stephanie Dolan, Director...
Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river
MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
Missoula Noise Law. How Loud And Early Is Too Loud And Early?
Have you ever had an annoying neighbor that has to mow the lawn 3 times a week at the crack of dawn? Have you ever wondered what the law is about early noise in Missoula? Let's get into it. Here is the setup. For the past few months, a huge...
Don’t Fuel Around, Montana Gas Prices Even for “Brawl of the Wild” Fans
We've already seen how the Brawl of the Wild game is driving up hotel and food prices for fans flocking to Bozeman for the annual Cat-Griz showdown. A lot of that has been driven by the additional hype generated when ESPN decided to make the annual rivalry match its College Game Day broadcast on Saturday.
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”
This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Ethics complaint filed over Missoula crisis services levy mailer
Two Missoula City Council members have filed an ethics complaint against the city alleging it violated portions of Montana's Code of Ethics by campaigning for the passage of the crisis services levy.
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
4.2 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
A 4.2 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning.
