Missoula, MT

invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river

MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts

Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History

With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”

This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

