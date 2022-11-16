A road rage incident in South Los Angeles resulting in a gunshot reportedly left Drop Dead Gorgeous star Denise Richards shocked and terrified. TMZ first reported that Denise, 51, was on her way to Popsicle Studio on Monday, Nov 14, with her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, driving. Aaron reportedly had trouble finding the studio, but another driver became agitated, even as Aaron let them pass. Still a shot rang out, hitting the driver’s side at the back end of the grey Ford F-150 Shelby truck. Per TMZ, the visibly rattled mom of three arrived on set sobbing with fear. Denise reportedly worked her 12-hour day with her hubby close by, but requested an off-duty police escort to get them safely to the freeway when she was done. Denise’s rep confirmed TMZ‘s initial report to HollywoodLife.

3 DAYS AGO