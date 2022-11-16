Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Denise Richards went to work after being shot at on Monday
Wild Things and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were the targets of a shooting on Monday in Los Angeles. The reason for the outburst of violence is unclear, with outlets citing both road rage and attempted carjacking. TMZ was the first to...
Denise Richards’ Car Gets Shot At During Road Rage Incident: She’s ‘Shaken Up & Terrified’
A road rage incident in South Los Angeles resulting in a gunshot reportedly left Drop Dead Gorgeous star Denise Richards shocked and terrified. TMZ first reported that Denise, 51, was on her way to Popsicle Studio on Monday, Nov 14, with her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, driving. Aaron reportedly had trouble finding the studio, but another driver became agitated, even as Aaron let them pass. Still a shot rang out, hitting the driver’s side at the back end of the grey Ford F-150 Shelby truck. Per TMZ, the visibly rattled mom of three arrived on set sobbing with fear. Denise reportedly worked her 12-hour day with her hubby close by, but requested an off-duty police escort to get them safely to the freeway when she was done. Denise’s rep confirmed TMZ‘s initial report to HollywoodLife.
wegotthiscovered.com
Denise Richards reportedly involved in road rage incident ending with gunfire
Actor Denise Richards was the victim of a shocking road rage episode involving gunfire on Nov. 14. Per TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was on her way to shoot a scene for the upcoming film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace (2023) at Popsicle Studios L.A. Richards was...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Driver opens fire on actress Denise Richards, husband in road-rage incident: TMZ
Actress Denise Richards and her husband were lucky to escape unharmed when a driver fired a shot at their vehicle in an apparent road-rage incident Monday in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.
Popculture
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Katie Maloney Is Dating 25-Year-Old Actor Satchel Clendenin After Tom Schwartz Divorce
Moving on! Katie Maloney is dating actor Satchel Clendenin after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s beau — an L.A. resident who is 10 years her junior — has “met some of” her costars and “hung out with some of her friends” since sparking their romance, a source tells Us.
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
‘All Rise’ Actress Lindsay Mendez Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex Months After Murder-Suicide Accusation
All Rise star Lindsay Mendez has reached a settlement with her ex-husband Philip months after attempting to obtain a restraining order against him over alleged murder-suicide comments, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Broadway star and her ex have reached a deal to end their...
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers’ Road Rage Incident: Updates, Everything We Know
Actress Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were reportedly involved in a frightening road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14. Phypers was driving the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to Popsicle Studio in L.A. and had an issue finding the studio’s exact location, according to TMZ. As a result, a male driver who was behind them became agitated and started shouting at the couple while trying to get ahead of them.
Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
