Denise Richards went to work after being shot at on Monday

Wild Things and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were the targets of a shooting on Monday in Los Angeles. The reason for the outburst of violence is unclear, with outlets citing both road rage and attempted carjacking. TMZ was the first to...
Denise Richards’ Car Gets Shot At During Road Rage Incident: She’s ‘Shaken Up & Terrified’

A road rage incident in South Los Angeles resulting in a gunshot reportedly left Drop Dead Gorgeous star Denise Richards shocked and terrified. TMZ first reported that Denise, 51, was on her way to Popsicle Studio on Monday, Nov 14, with her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, driving. Aaron reportedly had trouble finding the studio, but another driver became agitated, even as Aaron let them pass. Still a shot rang out, hitting the driver’s side at the back end of the grey Ford F-150 Shelby truck. Per TMZ, the visibly rattled mom of three arrived on set sobbing with fear. Denise reportedly worked her 12-hour day with her hubby close by, but requested an off-duty police escort to get them safely to the freeway when she was done. Denise’s rep confirmed TMZ‘s initial report to HollywoodLife.
Denise Richards reportedly involved in road rage incident ending with gunfire

Actor Denise Richards was the victim of a shocking road rage episode involving gunfire on Nov. 14. Per TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was on her way to shoot a scene for the upcoming film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace (2023) at Popsicle Studios L.A. Richards was...
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update

Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers’ Road Rage Incident: Updates, Everything We Know

Actress Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were reportedly involved in a frightening road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14. Phypers was driving the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to Popsicle Studio in L.A. and had an issue finding the studio’s exact location, according to TMZ. As a result, a male driver who was behind them became agitated and started shouting at the couple while trying to get ahead of them.
Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
