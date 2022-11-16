Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
Taft Midway Driller
Thieves steal Christmas from Historic Fort
It's not going to be a very merry Christmas at Taft's Historic Fort after thieves broke into a pair of Seatrains and stole the Fort's Christmas decorations and supplies for the West Kern Adult School. They took 12 Christmas trees and decorations. The loss is estimated at $5,000 to $7,000,...
Bakersfield Now
Tickets go on sale for Lightning in a Bottle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lightning in a Bottle 2023 tickets are on sale now, according to the festival's Facebook and social media pages. The 20th year celebration will be held May 24 through May 29, 2023. The festival's lineup can be found here and ticket information can be found...
VFW Post 97 searches for new location
One of the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in Kern County has closed its doors, but hopefully not for good. Officials say it is in transition to a new location that will give it new life.
Bakersfield Now
Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
KGET 17
Blessing Corner Ministries offer Thanksgiving box meals
Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County. The Blessing...
Kern County Fire Department celebrates new batch of graduated recruits
The Kern County Fire Department is celebrating a new batch of recruits who just celebrated their graduation.
KGET 17
‘Little House’ big event for this year’s Bakersfield Comic Con
A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
Veteran singer and actress hopes to impact next generation at local comic convention
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Everyone wants the opportunity to meet the next generation and inspire them to create, break barriers and strive for more. For 88-year-old Ketty Lester, that opportunity will be at the Comic Convention in Bakersfield this weekend. The convention is a chance for Lester to travel, inspire one younger person and reunite […]
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Nov. 14-15
Occurred at Roosevelt School on Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed. 2:37 Follow Up Investigation. Officer initiated activity at Woodlawn Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 3:16 Follow Up Investigation. Officer...
Save yourself some time and serve a hot holiday meal with crock pots
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Join 17’s Elaina Rusk and “Mama Rusk” in making Thanksgiving dinner. We are one week out from the holiday and we want to show you how our family makes Thanksgiving. We came up with this method when I first moved to Bakersfield back in 2008. I was living in a tiny […]
Valley Strong Credit Union donates $2,500 to Bakersfield Pregnancy Center
Valley Strong Credit Union donated $2,500 to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center during 23ABC's Bakersfield Baby Shower on Thursday, November 17th. The money will go towards the purchase of 45 car seats.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Renegade Rip
Dave & Busters comes to Bako
A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
KGET 17
BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
After School Satanic Club to be held at Golden Hills Elementary School
The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance will be holding an after-school club dedicated to science and community projects at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning December 5th.
Bakersfield Now
Discovering new cars at the LA car show
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The LA Auto Show starts today and Mike Caudell spoke with Aaron Perlman about what kinds of cars people should be looking out for in 2023. To learn more or to buy tickets for the LA Auto Show click here.
