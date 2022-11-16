ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KGET

20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Thieves steal Christmas from Historic Fort

It's not going to be a very merry Christmas at Taft's Historic Fort after thieves broke into a pair of Seatrains and stole the Fort's Christmas decorations and supplies for the West Kern Adult School. They took 12 Christmas trees and decorations. The loss is estimated at $5,000 to $7,000,...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tickets go on sale for Lightning in a Bottle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lightning in a Bottle 2023 tickets are on sale now, according to the festival's Facebook and social media pages. The 20th year celebration will be held May 24 through May 29, 2023. The festival's lineup can be found here and ticket information can be found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Blessing Corner Ministries offer Thanksgiving box meals

Blessing Corner Ministries Pastor, Bonnie Turner, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The Blessing Corner is asking for the community’s help to reach their goal of providing 300-500 meal boxes to unhoused people, shut-in seniors and veterans in Kern County. The Blessing...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

‘Little House’ big event for this year’s Bakersfield Comic Con

A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for Nov. 14-15

Occurred at Roosevelt School on Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate. Occurred on Sixth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup. Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed. 2:37 Follow Up Investigation. Officer initiated activity at Woodlawn Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed. 3:16 Follow Up Investigation. Officer...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Renegade Rip

Dave & Busters comes to Bako

A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Discovering new cars at the LA car show

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The LA Auto Show starts today and Mike Caudell spoke with Aaron Perlman about what kinds of cars people should be looking out for in 2023. To learn more or to buy tickets for the LA Auto Show click here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

