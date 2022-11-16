Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
LA ranks 49th among states for Quality Of Life
Louisiana ranks near the bottom among states for the overall prosperity of its people, according to the annual American Dream Prosperity Index published by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. MCAAD Senior advisor Farah Pandith (FAR-uh PAN-dith) says the news for Louisiana isn’t completely bad however…. “Yes,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
La Workforce Commission touts another record low unemployment rate
Federal labor data released Friday shows Louisiana has again posted a new record low rate of unemployment. Louisiana Workforce Commission Supervisor for Employment Statistics Mark Jones says the numbers are tremendous news…. “Our seasonally adjusted rate for the month of October is 3.3-percent. That’s the lowest in our series history...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Thanksgiving meals are cheaper in Louisiana this year making it less than the national average
Inflation has been at a 40-year high but your Thanksgiving dinner will not break the bank. According to the 37th annual American Farm Bureau price survey Louisiana residents can expect to pay $13.62 less than the national average for a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people. “We get to save...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Governor Edwards says there’s still more to be done before his term ends
And while who’s running for governor in 2023 has made the headlines of late, Governor John Bel Edwards said there are a few things he wants to accomplish in the final year of his second term. For example, continued strides with education. “Because I believe if we will continue...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana’s suicide prevention coordinator says Louisianans are using the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline
Louisiana’s suicide prevention coordinator says she is glad so many Louisianans are using the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline. When the new 988 number replaced an old ten-digit number in July calls increased by nearly 50%. Robyn Thomas says when people call 988 they reach a trained professional in Louisiana.
