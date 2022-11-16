ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

louisianaradionetwork.com

LA ranks 49th among states for Quality Of Life

Louisiana ranks near the bottom among states for the overall prosperity of its people, according to the annual American Dream Prosperity Index published by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. MCAAD Senior advisor Farah Pandith (FAR-uh PAN-dith) says the news for Louisiana isn’t completely bad however…. “Yes,...
louisianaradionetwork.com

La Workforce Commission touts another record low unemployment rate

Federal labor data released Friday shows Louisiana has again posted a new record low rate of unemployment. Louisiana Workforce Commission Supervisor for Employment Statistics Mark Jones says the numbers are tremendous news…. “Our seasonally adjusted rate for the month of October is 3.3-percent. That’s the lowest in our series history...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana’s suicide prevention coordinator says Louisianans are using the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline

Louisiana’s suicide prevention coordinator says she is glad so many Louisianans are using the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline. When the new 988 number replaced an old ten-digit number in July calls increased by nearly 50%. Robyn Thomas says when people call 988 they reach a trained professional in Louisiana.
