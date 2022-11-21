ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone’s New Merch Capsule Is 25% Off for Black Friday

By RS Editors
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for gift-giving season , Rolling Stone has unveiled its latest merch drop, designed for fashion fans and music stans alike.

Following the release of our popular “ Covers Collection ,” the new T-shirt line includes re-worked versions of our classic Rolling Stone logo as well as statement-making slogan tees that declare your fandom for your favorite artists (and favorite magazine).

And, just in time for Black Friday shopping , the new Rolling Stone T-shirts and the entire Rolling Stone shop is 25% off right now online .

Buy Rolling Stone Merch Capsule $40+

Available now on shop.rollingstone.com , the T-shirts are available in unisex sizes small to 2XL. Printed on super soft, lightweight cotton, they’re great for layering or worn on its own, to help complete any outfit.

Here’s what to shop from the new Rolling Stone T-shirt line.

1. Rolling Stoned T-Shirt

Yes, you read that right.

Rolling Stone has always been at the forefront of the counterculture movement, which included early efforts to legalize marijuana. Whether weed is approved for sale or not in your state, there’s nothing illegal about this Rolling Stoned Tee, which offers a tongue-in-cheek take on the iconic Rolling Stone logo.

Buy Rolling Stoned T-Shirt $40

2. Rolling Stone Mushroom T-Shirt

It seems like everybody is talking up mushrooms these days (see: Harry Styles and Mick Fleetwood ) and we’re all in. This unisex tee reimagines our iconic logo with some magic accoutrements . Available in lilac or yellow, the T-shirt is an exclusive design for Rolling Stone by noted Colombian artist Carolina Rodriguez Fuenmayor.

Buy Rolling Stone Mushroom Tee $40

3. Farewell Tour T-Shirt

From The Rolling Stones to The Who, the “Farewell Tour” has long been a mark of icon status for some of the most revered musicians of all time. Celebrate the legacy of your favorite acts or start planning your early retirement with this tour merch-inspired tee, featuring a venue poster-style script on the front, and the Rolling Stone logo on the back of the neck.

Like all the other shirts in our merch collection, this is a unisex style available in sizes small to 2XL (model is pictured wearing a size medium tucked in).

Buy Farewell Tour T-Shirt $40

4. #1 Stan T-Shirt

When it comes to your favorite musicians and celebs, we know you’re no fair weather fan. Showcase your devotion with our #1 Stan Tee, perfect for concerts, festivals and social media shoutouts alike.

The unisex tee features the statement slogan on the front and the classic Rolling Stone logo on the back of the neck.

Buy Number 1 Stan T-Shirt $40

5. “Weak and Unimaginative” T-Shirt

Rolling Stone has been running music reviews since the very first issue in 1967. On more than a few occasions, our music editors have panned an album so badly, the review becomes legendary. Our cheeky “Weak and Unimaginative” tee pays homage to all those artists whose music didn’t quite line up with history… though there’s nothing “weak” about adding this shirt to your outfit.

Buy Weak and Unimaginative T-Shirt $40

Want more Rolling Stone merch? Shop more T-shirt styles, along with caps, sweatshirts, hoodies and accessories on shop.rollingstone.com .

Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...
Rolling Stone

Take 25% Off the Rolling Stone Shop As Part of Our Sitewide Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rolling Stone is launching its big Black Friday sale, offering up some covet-worthy pieces from the magazine’s shop — all at discounted prices. The sale starts November 21 online at shop.rollingstone.com and gets you 25% off on Rolling Stone’s collection of branded apparel and accessories (you can also use the discount for the Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring Blackpink).  Use the 25% off Black Friday discount on almost everything in the Rolling Stone Online Shop — no promo code required. This is the...
Rolling Stone

The Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set With Blackpink Is $50 Off for Black Friday

Blackpink made history appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in June and the international pop sensations broke all sorts of records with their Rolling Stone debut. Rolling Stone’s Instagram had its biggest day in history on May 23 with almost three million people interacting with the posts on our feed. Blackpink photos, meantime, accounted for the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-most-liked posts in Rolling Stone history on Instagram. The girls also made waves on Twitter, with our Blackpink stories (and individual member cover stories) trending worldwide on Twitter on four separate days. Related: From AirPods to Apparel, the Best...
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin

Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center – and we must say, we are mighty impressed with what's on offer this year. From now until 28 November you can bag eye-watering discounts on a huge number of products and major brands (opens in new tab) across their site.
Rolling Stone

This HBO Max Black Friday Deal Gets You 3 Months of Streaming for $1.99 Per Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a massive year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to some of the biggest releases of the year, from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, to several highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Mike White’s Emmy-winning show The White Lotus. Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99 HBO Max subscribers can stream other big-ticket titles, like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and more at...
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Rolling Stone

Pink Honors Late Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at 2022 AMAs

Pink honored singer-actress icon Olivia Newton-John with a touching performance of her 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Wearing a beige, feathered dress in front of a backdrop of flashing images of ONJ, Pink paid tribute to the late icon as she hit every high note from the film classic, originally performed by Newton-John’s character Sandy, to perfection. As the musician performed the classic, the audience sang along and waved their hands. By the end, Pink let out a sigh of relief as the audience clapped during a standing ovation. Pink was introduced by Melissa Etheridge,...
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22) Clothing is obviously...
thebrag.com

Brian Johnson finally clears up conspiracy around this iconic AC/DC song

Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around iconic AC/DC track ‘Back In Black’ in his memoir. Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around AC/DC’s iconic track ‘Back In Black.’ For years, fans have thought that former frontman Bon Scott ‘​​scribbled most of the words to the album in one of his notebooks before he died’ at the age of 33. However, in an interview about his new memoir The Lives of Brian, Johnson has finally clarified who wrote the song.
Rolling Stone

Atlanta City Council Settles Rayshard Brooks Wrongful Death Suit for $1 Million

The Atlanta City Council has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of Rayshard Brooks — a Black man shot and killed by a white police officer in 2020 — for $1 million, The New York Times reports. The settlement comes three months after a special prosecutor cleared Garret Rolfe, as well as his partner that day, Devin Brosnan, of any wrongdoing. The Atlanta City Council, despite settling with Brooks’ widow and estate, also found the officers’ use of deadly force to be reasonable.  Lawyers for Brooks’ family, L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis, and...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Sale For Target’s Week of Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a good Black Friday deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check. Target’s already listed hundreds of Black Friday sales this year online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section. We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best Black Friday...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

