Related
Does methamphetamine use cause Parkinson's? And what do pizza boxes have to do with it?
The South Australian government is planning to roll out a new mass media campaign about the impact of using methamphetamine, including crystal methamphetamine or “ice” and powdered methamphetamine or “speed”. The campaign includes warning messages on pizza boxes – presumably because young people are the group most likely to try methamphetamine and they also eat lots of pizza. It’s based on research from a few years ago that links illicit use of methamphetamine and Parkinson’s disease. The researchers looked at changes in parts of the brain after methamphetamine use and say they look similar to those in Parkinson’s patients. But what does the research...
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
AI predicts that a dinosaur thought to be predatory may have been an herbivore
Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to discover information on dinosaurs, specifically to find out if a certain dinosaur was a predator or not. AI has shown that the dinosaur typically thought to be a carnivore may actually have been an herbivore. The study was published recently in the Journal of...
Medical News Today
Green tea and resveratrol may prevent the formation of Alzheimer's plaques
In some people, viruses may trigger the accumulation of amyloid plaque and inflammation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the brain. Growing evidence links activation of the common herpes virus to dementia onset and anti-herpes treatments to lower dementia risk. Using 2D and 3D models of herpes-induced AD, scientists...
ScienceBlog.com
Cannabis not made safer by increasing its CBD content
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has found no evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) reduces the negative effects of cannabis. The research, published in Neuropsychopharmacology, challenges the commonly held belief that using cannabis that contains higher levels of CBD protects the...
Disability and working age benefits to rise in line with inflation
Disability and working age benefits will be increased in line with inflation, the Chancellor has confirmed. Such benefits will rise by 10.1% from April in line with the rate of inflation in September, at a cost of £11 billion, Jeremy Hunt said. He also said he is concerned about...
MedicalXpress
High sugar consumption linked to increased risk of premature aging in childhood cancer survivors
Survivors of childhood cancer who consumed more total sugar, added sugar, and sugar-sweetened beverages had more aging-related health conditions than survivors who consumed less sugar, according to results presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20. Children with cancer are often treated with harsh regimens...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Confirmed Earth’s ‘Stabilizing Responses’ Keeps Global Temperatures in Check
According to a recent study, the planet has a "stabilizing feedback" mechanism that has been working for millions of years to maintain stable, habitable global temperatures. Global volcanism, ice ages that cooled the planet, dramatic changes in solar radiation, and other factors have all contributed to significant changes in the Earth's climate. And yet, for the past 3.7 billion years, life has continued to beat, as per ScienceDaily.
traveltomorrow.com
New storage technology promises to store solar energy up to 18 years
The new invention is being developed by researchers in Sweden with the support of scientists from China. Researchers from Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology announced in a recent press release to be a step closer to actually being able to store solar energy for up to 18 years. The energy storage designed by the academics is meant to store solar energy in liquid form, a somewhat innovative concept in the world of energy research and innovation.
scitechdaily.com
More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy
Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Find Oldest Evidence of the Controlled Use of Fire to Cook Food
A scientific discovery made by researchers from the Hebrew University, Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv University, in collaboration with Oranim Academic College, that is being described as nothing less than remarkable has found evidence that the first time fire was used for cooking came as much as 780,000 years ago, 600,000 years earlier than was previously believed. The evidence for the discovery was obtained by studying the remains of a huge carp fish (2 meters/6.5 feet in length).
labroots.com
Medical Cannabis Patients Feel Validated by Changes in Cannabis Stigma and Policy
Drexel University researchers examined the effects of California’s 2016 recreational cannabis use law among young adult medical cannabis patients (MCP) and non-patient users (NPU). The study found that increasing acceptance of cannabis and lower patient prices are key reasons why many participants remained MCP. The results were published in the Journal of Drug Issues.
techeblog.com
NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Discovers Unusual Sandstone with Veins of Lighter Material Inside
While Curiosity is exploring Mount Sharp, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is busy traversing Jezero Crater’s ‘Yori Pass’, where it stumbled upon an unusual sandstone piece with veins of lighter material inside. These fine grains are thought to have been carried from elsewhere by water before settling and forming stone.
straightarrownews.com
Adderall prescription increase leads to a potentially deadly shortage
Axios is reporting an increase in Adderall prescriptions in the United States. 41.4 million prescriptions were dispensed in 2021, continuing a year-by-year increase that has been ongoing since at least 2017. Part of the reason for the Adderall prescription increase is because getting a diagnosis of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)...
