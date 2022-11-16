Read full article on original website
Related
How do you actually make time to exercise as a parent of young kids?
A new study has revealed the true extent to which having children impacts mums’ ability to make time for exercise. Mothers in the UK with kids aged four and under managed 18 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity a day, while those with school-aged children got around 26 minutes, according to the paper published in the journal Plos One.
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
WebMD
Concerns Persist That Nursing Homes May Be Drugging Dementia Patients
Nov. 18, 2022 – An attempt by the federal government prevent to stop a practice known as “chemical restraint” at nursing homes may have resulted in many residents being given different medications to achieve the same results. The new federal report is a follow-up to concerns raised...
The Importance of Mental Stability for Youth in Single-Parent Households
As a single parent, you face many challenges that can have a negative impact on your children. You may have difficulty providing for your family, balancing work, and child-rearing, and dealing with the stress of being a single parent. These challenges can have a negative impact on your children, causing them to struggle in school, behave badly, or become withdrawn. It is imperative to be aware of the challenges you face as a single parent and take steps to address them. You can seek out support from other single parents, get help from family and friends, and find ways to relax and relieve stress. Taking care of yourself and your children is essential to being a successful single parent.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists
You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
Woman gave birth to triplets says her doctor told she was too fat to deliver them
Ange, who is 21 stone and 5ft4 tall, is all too familiar with the judgment that comes with being plus-size - but the scrutiny she endured increased with her pregnancies. She had a daughter in 2016 and, surprisingly, realized she waspregnant with triplets at the age of 38 early this year.
Woman with a rare brain disease says doctors repeatedly dismissed her condition, blaming it on mental illness
Daisy Simpson, 34, says her brain disease was overlooked due to an earlier psychosis diagnosis. Simpson says she believes the stigma stops her accessing specialized care for her Moyamoya disease. Mental illness overshadowing a physical diagnosis is a recognized bias in medical care. A woman with a rare brain disease...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
WebMD
Schools Teaching Mindfulness, Meditation to Help Lower Stress
Nov. 18, 2022 – On a recent Thursday afternoon, Connie Clotworthy greets a roomful of energetic fourth graders at Valor Academy Elementary School in Arleta, CA, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. She starts by leading them in a mindfulness exercise, reminding the 19 students they have...
Psych Centra
Emotional Neglect in Childhood: Signs, Effects, and How to Cope
Childhood emotional neglect involves overlooking and dismissing some or all the emotional needs of a child — whether deliberately or inadvertently. Emotional neglect can exist on a spectrum. Some caregivers may be attentive to certain emotional needs of a child but not others, while others may completely neglect the minor’s emotional needs.
FDA warns of increased child poisonings from cough medicine
More children are overdosing on the cough suppressant benzonatate as prescriptions for the drug — sold under the brand name Tessalon — have increased, a study released Tuesday found. Researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say their findings, published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is...
WebMD
Have Celiac Disease? You May Need Screening for Other Disorders
Nov. 18, 2022 -- Boston dietitian Katarina Mollo has virtually no memory of life without celiac disease. Diagnosed at age 4, Mollo has been on a gluten-free diet for 41 years that she says has kept her healthy and may also be why she hasn’t developed any other autoimmune diseases. It’s also played a part in her thinking about screening patients with the same disorder.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
WebMD
Xtandi - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Read the Patient Information Leaflet if available from your pharmacist before you start taking enzalutamide and each time you get a refill. If you have any questions, ask your doctor or pharmacist. Take this medication by mouth with or without food as directed by your doctor, usually once daily. Swallow...
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also adds more whole grains, canned fish and non-dairy options to their shopping carts. The effort is aimed at expanding the number and type of healthy foods available to families who get assistance from the Agriculture Department’s program known as WIC, officials said. “These proposals will promote healthier lifestyles and brighter futures for millions of children,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. The revisions would make permanent payments authorized by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic that increased vouchers for fruits and vegetables to $25 a month for children ages 1 to 5 and to $49 a month for breastfeeding women.
psychologytoday.com
Can Fathers Be Maternal?
Mothering ability is not innate to women. Fathers and mothers both release oxytocin when around infants. The hormone increases feelings of closeness with their child. Parents' personalities have more influence on their parenting styles and abilities than does their gender. Some parental personalities nurture children; other personalities do not. Dictionary.com...
Chimpanzees share experiences with each other, a trait once thought to be only human
Wild chimpanzees were observed sharing an object with one another just for the sake of sharing that experience, a trait once believed to be only found in humans, according to a new study.
Comments / 1