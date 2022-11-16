Read full article on original website
discoverourcoast.com
Overlook: Week of Nov. 17
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 First Ave, Seaside. 971-221-4680. Sale with gift items, crafts, holiday treats. 6:30 p.m., Astoria Library 450 10th St., Astoria. www.astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Reading from historian. Acrylic Painting Workshop. 6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
waheagle.com
Port 1 dredge sinks at marina
In hindsight, the cameras at the Elochoman Slough Marina show the slow sink of Wahkiakum Port 1's dredge in the early hours on Sunday morning before the sun rose, but on a quiet and chilly weekend, with only the fish and birds or the occasional walker or duck hunter intent on that day's quarry, no one noticed the vessel was sinking until a little before 10 a.m.
beachconnection.net
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
LAITY CONCEDES RACE FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 32; Thanks Supporters for Hard-fought Campaign and Commitment to Positive Elections.
From the beginning of this campaign we knew that the only way forward was to come together, to run in every corner of our communities and to be grateful for every conversation– no matter party, residency, citizenship, or who we love. With you, we worked to find solutions. With you, we fought for a brighter future. With you, we built a stronger community.
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Message to all Tillamook County Residents: Measure 114
I have received many questions and inquiries regarding Measure 114. Unfortunately, at this time, there is little concrete information that I can report except that it is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. I have been involved in several meetings with other Oregon Sheriffs and the Oregon Sheriffs Association’s legal staff to discuss how we will be moving forward as the extensive and far-reaching ramifications of this Measure become a reality.
3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
