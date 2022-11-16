Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
discoverourcoast.com
Haystack Holidays kick off in Cannon Beach
CANNON BEACH – Mimosa Madness Weekend, a shopping event spanning Friday and Saturday, will mark the beginning of Haystack Holidays, a season-long celebration. From 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, visitors are invited to stop at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce to pick up a shopping bag, mimosa and list of participating locations.
‘Goonies’ house for sale in Oregon: See what it looks like today
The famous line, “Goonies never say die,” may finally meet reality if the new owner of a Victorian-era home in Astoria, known as “The Goonies” house, allows fans of the cult, coming-of-age movie inside. The restored private residence with cinematic significance and views of the Pacific...
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
waheagle.com
Port 1 dredge sinks at marina
In hindsight, the cameras at the Elochoman Slough Marina show the slow sink of Wahkiakum Port 1's dredge in the early hours on Sunday morning before the sun rose, but on a quiet and chilly weekend, with only the fish and birds or the occasional walker or duck hunter intent on that day's quarry, no one noticed the vessel was sinking until a little before 10 a.m.
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
LAITY CONCEDES RACE FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 32; Thanks Supporters for Hard-fought Campaign and Commitment to Positive Elections.
From the beginning of this campaign we knew that the only way forward was to come together, to run in every corner of our communities and to be grateful for every conversation– no matter party, residency, citizenship, or who we love. With you, we worked to find solutions. With you, we fought for a brighter future. With you, we built a stronger community.
q13fox.com
Police looking for missing 83-year-old in Pacific County
83-year-old Harold Brassfield was driving a 1999 white GMC pickup with Washington plates. He has dementia and may be headed to Tumwater.
thereflector.com
Woodland student surprised by uncle on leave from Army during Veterans Day ceremony
An eighth grade student at Woodland Middle School was surprised by her uncle who she hadn’t seen in nearly three years at a Veterans Day assembly. Abigail Alway initially thought she was called up to the podium in order to be recognized for a solo she performed during the assembly, but then her uncle, U.S. Army Sergeant Edward Marcus Mayer II, walked through the door.
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in Washington County; 2 victims and suspect all dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are investigating a double homicide in Washington County. The suspected shooter is also deceased. On Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 23800 block of Scholls Ferry Road, which is at the intersection of Scholls Ferry and Scholls-Sherwood Road.
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
Comments / 0