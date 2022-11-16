ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Michael Kent Keith — UPDATED

Michael “Mike” Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Mike was born April 20, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to Janet Eileen (Moser) and Lee Thomas Keith. He attended Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, and later earned his Bachelor...
WARSAW, IN
Charles M. Hinton

Charles Martin Hinton, 66, Kokomo, formerly of Argos, died at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Howard Community Hospital, Kokomo. Chuck was born Nov. 20, 1955. On June 14, 2014, Chuck and Janet L. Watkins were united in marriage; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughter, Amanda...
KOKOMO, IN
Steven A. Hochstetler

Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
MILFORD, IN
Merlin D. Kreighbaum

Merlin D. Kreighbaum, 73, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Miller Merry Manor, Culver. He was born June 10, 1949. He married Darlene Reaker on June 19, 1973; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his son J.D. Kreighbaum II, Terre Haute; and his brother, Dennis Loy (Rebecca)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Randy E. Hayslett

Randy Hayslett, 65, Wabash, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born March 7, 1957. He married Beth (Conner) Miller on July 29, 1988; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his five children, Brad Hayslett and Shawn...
WABASH, IN
Margaret L. ‘Peggy’ Anderson

Margaret L. “Peggy” Anderson, 87, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. Peggy was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Marshall and Marjorie (May) Griswold. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’52. Peggy enjoyed her...
WARSAW, IN
Justin Ray Styers — UPDATED

Justin Ray Styers, 21, Plymouth, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Justin was born July 17, 2001. Justin is survived by his parents Scott and Beth Styers, Plymouth; his brother Brandon (Ashley) Styers, Plymouth; maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Donna) McCartney, Plymouth and Nancy McCartney, South Bend; and his paternal grandmother Linda Styers, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Mark W. Mast

Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
NEW PARIS, IN
Steven Gene Parrish

Steven Gene Parrish, 70, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Health and Rehab, South Bend. Steven was born March 7, 1952. Steven is survived by his mother, Bette Parrish; his sister, Carol (Matt) Zehner, Alabama; and his brother, David Parrish, Minnesota. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service

MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
MILFORD, IN
Betty Webb — PENDING

Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Roberta Fay Graves — PENDING

Roberta Fay Graves, 92, Columbia City, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born May 3, 1930. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, West CR 500N, west of North CR 400W, Atwood. Driver: Jasmine A. Stroup, 20, Maye Street, Warsaw. Stroup’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, East...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
DreamOn Studios Celebrates New Home

WARSAW — DreamOn Studios aims to share “stories that move,” according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. “We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action,” he said on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Everyone has a story, so getting to share those.”
WARSAW, IN
Feliz Navidad Tour At The Lerner Theatre Canceled

ELKHART — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jordan Feliz show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Lerner Theatre has been canceled. Jordan Feliz will make best efforts to come back to The Lerner in the near future. For questions, please email [email protected]. If purchase was made via...
ELKHART, IN
Dolores Kay Kramer

Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Warsaw Trash Schedule Altered For Holidays

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has updated its trash pickup schedule for the upcoming holiday season. For Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will...
WARSAW, IN
Warsaw FFA Competes In Forestry, Entomology Competitions

WARSAW — Warsaw FFA recently competed in the Indiana 4-H/FFA Area 10 Career Development Events for the FFA Crops Judging CDE, FFA Forestry Judging CDE and FFA Entomology Judging CDE. Students that participated in the Crops Judging CDE had to identify seeds and plants from crops and weeds, identify...
WARSAW, IN
Jefferson STEM, Teachers Credit Union Make Science Happen

WARSAW — On Thursday, Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy, and more. Warsaw Community Schools staff would like to thank Teachers Credit Union for their...
WARSAW, IN

