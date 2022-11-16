Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: How To Tell Someone is Dating Multiple Interests
When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.
27 Brutally Funny Tweets About Therapy That Are Kind Of Dark But Very True
Sending these to my therapist as a cry for help.
Kiss, hug, hold hands – what exactly do people expect on a first date?
First dates can be a little nerve-wracking, especially when you don’t know what to expect. Questions such as: “Will they like me?”, “Can I kiss on the first date?”, and “When should I follow up about a second date?” often fill any singleton’s mind before meeting up with a Tinder match for coffee. Dating has always had its challenges, but with endless apps and an inescapable hookup culture, it seems dating now comes with an even bigger gray area.Before you agree to drinks with a match you met on Hinge, it’s worth knowing the sort of things you can...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Feel Appreciated by Your Partner?
Feeling appreciated by one's partner is like "glue" that can help keep the relationship together during tough times. People who experience a sense of appreciation from their partners are better able to navigate conflict and financial stressors. Gratitude supports enhanced well-being and life satisfaction. For many of us, just managing...
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked, a major recent meta-analysis reveals. Engagement with narcissists of any type may lead to abusive situations. People should seek professional support if they are challenged by a narcissist in their life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to...
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Opinion: Signs Someone Is Losing Interest In Their Long-Term Partner
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
BBC
'You’re basically in a huge floating mansion': What’s it really like to work on a cruise ship?
“You’re basically in a huge floating mansion, away from everything, at sea,” says Joe*, a 28-year-old from Yorkshire of his time working on cruise ships. And this isolation from everything at shore can be similarly seen in the new BBC Three show, Wreck, a drama that follows Jamie, played by Oscar Kennedy, as he boards a cruise ship after his sister goes missing.
psychologytoday.com
When Dealing With a Narcissist, the “Gray Rock” Approach Might Help
Gaslighting, creating drama, and manipulation are go to techniques for many narcissists. Narcissists generally don’t see their own behavior realistically and may be incapable of feeling empathy or compassion. In the gray rock method, a person does not respond emotionally to any of a narcissist's manipulation attempts. In the...
livingetc.com
Sorry, but that viral 'criss-cross' office chair from Amazon is probably going to ruin your back...
It's easy to get sucked in to making an impulse purchase of something you've seen on TikTok. After all, chances are anything that's made it to your For You page is going to be a clever idea that will have you thinking 'why hasn't anyone thought of that before?'. As...
Opinion: Reasons why narcissists won’t offer you closure
Narcissists will not give you closure. They will never know peace, and you’ll never have the ability to give it to them. Their tortured souls will only cause you pain. Without warning, explanation, or reaction, you will be abandoned.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
32 Ruthlessly Funny Parents Who Aren't Afraid To Put Their Kids On Blast For The Whole Damn Internet
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
Relationship expert shares 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner
A relationship expert has revealed the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner in a healthy relationship. You can see what they are here:. Lauren Consul, 34, has shared a list of 10 things you know about your significant other - ranging from the smaller things - such as how they like their eggs cooked - to the bigger ones - like what their biggest stresses in life are.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
My 'glamorous' van life involved a lot of sacrifices. Here's how I built it and what it's like working on the road.
Freelancer Mariah Arianna and her partner spent 26,000 euros on a renovated van. She loves that she's saving money and makes her own work schedule.
If You’re Only Going To Do One Workout Move Every Day, a Celeb Trainer Says This Is It
Gunnar Peterson is no stranger to helping people get in tip-top shape. The trainer's client list ranges from the Kardashians and Sofia Vergara to Tom Brady and Mike Tyson, so it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about fitness. Peterson is the Chief of Athletics at F45,...
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Comments / 0