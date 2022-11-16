Hey readers! Whether you’re here for the first time or coming back after joining us for last month’s inaugural SELF Well-Read Book Club, I’m thrilled to welcome you here. As a quick refresher, our book club will read a wide range of stories together—covering everything from fitness to mental health to relationships and more. (Last month, we read Alison Désir’s Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us. If you missed it, I highly recommend checking it out now—it’s never too late for a good book, especially one that is both emotional and educational. If you want a small preview, you can take a look at an exclusive excerpt we published here.)

