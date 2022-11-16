ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Banner obtains dashcam video of deadly altercation between Timothy Reynolds, squeegee workers

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS News
 3 days ago
CBS News

Two inmates injured in fight at Baltimore's Chesapeake Detention Facility

BALTIMORE - Two inmates were injured in a fight Friday evening at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore, officials said. One inmate was taken to the hospital while the other was treated on-site. Officials said the two involved in the fight federal pretrial detainees. Chesapeake Detention Facility is a pretrial...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Parkville restaurant broken into, has cash drawer removed

BALTIMORE - A restaurant in Parkville was robbed Friday morning after the front door and been broken open, according to police. Officers responded to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Cleanleigh Drive. Police found that the door was forcefully broke and the cash drawer was removed. No other information...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS News

Three men charged with murder in White Marsh shooting

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in White Marsh last month, Baltimore County Police said Friday. Nykhi Robinson, 22, Rashaad Hamilton, 18, and Mashaal Shabazz, 24, are charged with first-degree murder. Officers responded on Oct. 3 to the 8500 block of Heathrow Court...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS News

Man killed, woman critically injured in Elkton house fire

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a house fire Thursday morning in Elkton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said. Cecil County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the fire at the unit block of Walnut Grove Road, where they found a heavy fire in a camper trailer behind the home. Officials said the deputies found a dead man inside the window.
ELKTON, MD

