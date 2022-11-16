ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Musk teases Trump reinstatement to Twitter following poll

Twitter’s new CEO may be on the verge of undoing an unprecedented moment in the history of American politics. On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would be reinstating former president Donald Trump. Minutes after Musk made the announcement, Trump’s personal account, which he had used for years leading up to and throughout his presidency […]
WEKU

Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter

Twitter has become the first mainstream social media platform to reinstate the former president, who was banned from many sites after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
CBS San Francisco

Musk will allow return of Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

LOS ANGELES -- Elon Musk said Saturday he will reinstate Donald Trump's account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory.Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click "yes" or "no" on whether Trump's account should be reinstated. The "yes" vote won, with 51.2%."The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase...

Comments / 0

Community Policy