Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
CBS News
Antoine Fuqua, director of Will Smith's new movie hopes audiences can get past the infamous Oscars Slap
After the Academy Awards earlier this year, movie watchers and industry insiders alike have wondered what Will Smith's now-infamous, on-air slapping of Chris Rock will mean for the "King Richard" actor's career, as well as his future Oscars chances. Now, ahead of the release of Smith's new film "Emancipation," director...
Lea Michele Had A Great Response For The Commenters Who Still Think She Can't Read
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
Will Smith Sets Out on Quest for Freedom in ‘Emancipation’ Trailer
Antoine Fuqua directs the Apple Original Film that marks Smith’s first major movie since his infamous Oscars slap. Will Smith evades cold-blooded hunters and treacherous Louisiana swamps to win his freedom in the trailer for the Apple slavery drama Emancipation, which dropped Wednesday. The Antoine Fuqua film tells the...
NME
Neil Young justifies his decision to remove music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made
Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool. During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
Harper's Bazaar
Olivia Wilde’s Golden Gabriela Hearst Gown Is a Work of Art
Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Oliva Wilde is going for the gold. Last night, the Don't Worry Darling director attended the premiere of Women Talking in Los Angeles, where she pulled an artistic Gabriela Hearst dress for the red carpet. A structural, asymmetrical corset in gold wrapped around the torso of the long black gown. The piece also included bell sleeves and a sheath skirt. She finished the look with small gold earrings and black platform heels.
Harper's Bazaar
Everything Kim Kardashian Said About Pete Davidson on the Latest Kardashians Episode
Pete Davidson's big debut on The Kardashians has finally aired, and it's equal parts awkward and sweet. On the latest episode of the famous family's Hulu show, titled "It's Met Monday," Kardashian can't stop gushing about her then-boyfriend and voices her excitement at finally walking a red carpet with him. Though up until then, Davidson's presence in the show had been off camera (with Kardashian just speaking about him to her mom, sisters, and producers), this time around, viewers actually see him in action—and smoothly fitting into the Kardashian–Jenner clan.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney's brunette hair transformation
As Cassie Howard on the HBO hit series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney's Barbie-blonde hair became a signature look for the character. Off-screen, we've seen the actress experiment with various hair colours – from buttery blonde to a more strawberry hue. But last night in Madrid, Sweeney stepped out with soft mermaid waves in a shade that's noticeably darker.
Why these top agents are optimistic about the future of movies
Despite lackluster movie ticket sales, CAA's top film agents are confident that star-driven films can still deliver at the box office.
Harper's Bazaar
How "The Crown" Dealt With Diana's Revenge Dress
Season Five of The Crown debuts this month, covering the ’90s-era decline of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well as, arguably, the most influential fashion era of Diana’s life. For each of the ten episodes, we will recap the fashion of the show, focusing in particular on Diana and her obsession with offering messages and stories through her clothes, with digressions on the Duchess of Windsor, the late Queen, and other royal style icons portrayed on the series. Read the recaps of episodes one, two, three, and four.
Harper's Bazaar
Sydney Sweeney Looks Utterly Breathtaking in a Metallic Breastplate Gown
Sydney Sweeney is charging into battle with a red-carpet-ready look. The Euphoria star made a jaw-dropping appearance at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards, held in London last night. For the glitzy occasion, the actress opted to make a splash in a look pulled straight from the runway—specifically, LaQuan Smith's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Shaded Pete Davidson Over Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors
Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Nervous About Hosting SNL Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Nervous About Hosting SNL. Someone get Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski some ice for their burns, because fans think Kim Kardashian might've just thrown shade at their relationship. As The Kardashians viewers will know, Kim and...
Harper's Bazaar
Elizabeth Debicki Doesn't Feel the Pressure Around Portraying Diana
Portraying the people's princess on screen is no easy feat, yet it's been attempted time and time again. 25 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana is still as famous as ever thanks to countless Hollywood retellings of her story. But when it comes to peeling back the layers of her life — her doomed marriage to Prince Charles, her alleged incompatibility with the royal family, and of course her undeniable global popularity — no project has attempted to showcase her inner workings quite like Netflix's The Crown.
Harper's Bazaar
Parris Goebel on Crafting the Limitless World of Savage x Fenty
While Rihanna is the mastermind behind the Savage x Fenty empire, one could say her longtime choreographer and collaborator Parris Goebel has helped take her annual fashion production to the next level. The Auckland, New Zealand-born dancer — who has also worked alongside megastars such as Jennifer Lopez, Normani, and...
Harper's Bazaar
Hair Extensions 101: An Expert Guide to Tape-Ins, Clip-Ins, Bonds, and More
Extensions are the easiest and quickest way to add major length to your hair, but that's not all they do. They can also bulk up fine, flat hair and add colorful dimension, all while looking incredibly discreet. Seriously: The latest hair extensions are more natural looking than ever before. But...
Inevitable Foundation Expands Accelerate Fellowship In Partnership With Netflix, Sets Fall 2022 Fellows
The non-profit Inevitable Foundation, dedicated to breaking down barriers for mid-level disabled screenwriters, has announced the expansion of its Accelerate Fellowship via an exclusive, multi-year commitment from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, also today naming Monica Lucas and David Dineen-Porter as its Fall 2022 Fellows. Formerly known as Inevitable’s Screenwriting Fellowship, the Accelerate Fellowship is a year-along program that offers its participants $40,000 grants, along with the business and writing support necessary to develop and sell their own content. The expanded program includes additional mentorship opportunities with industry experts and creatives, access to health insurance, and expanded educational and community programming,...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Docuseries Finally Has a Release Date
A new royal show is heading to Netflix—and it isn't just the next season of The Crown. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's highly anticipated docuseries will reportedly drop on the streaming giant this December, according to People. Liz Garbus, an Oscar-nominated documentary director who has previously worked on critically acclaimed projects like What Happened, Miss Simone? and Girlhood, will helm the series.
