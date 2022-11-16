Read full article on original website
Presence of Small Subclonal Populations of High-Risk Genetic Events at Diagnosis in Multiple Myeloma
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Lannes et al found that single-cell genomics could identify the presence of high-risk copy number abnormalities (CNAs) in small subclonal populations at diagnosis of multiple myeloma in many patients. The investigators stated, “Multiple myeloma is characterized by CNAs, some of...
Comparison of Bevacizumab Durations in Front-Line Therapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
In a European phase III trial (AGO-OVAR 17 BOOST/GINECO OV118/ENGOT Ov-15) reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Jacobus Pfisterer, MD, PhD, and colleagues found no significant progression-free survival benefit with the extension of bevacizumab treatment from 15 to 30 months in patients receiving front-line treatment for stage IIB to IV ovarian cancer.
POSEIDON Trial: First-Line Durvalumab With or Without Tremelimumab Plus Chemotherapy in Metastatic NSCLC
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Melissa L. Johnson, MD, and colleagues, the pivotal phase III POSEIDON trial has shown significantly improved progression-free and overall survival with the addition of tremelimumab and durvalumab to platinum-based chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without EGFR/ALK alterations.
Dabrafenib in Combination With Trametinib for Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors With BRAF V600E Mutation
On June 22, 2022, dabrafenib in combination with trametinib was granted accelerated approval for treatment of adult and pediatric patients (aged 6 and older) with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation whose disease progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.1,2Dabrafenib/trametinib is not indicated in colorectal cancer, due to known intrinsic resistance to BRAF inhibition.
Study Shows That Immune Cells May Help Identify Patients With High-Risk Smoldering Myeloma Most Likely to Benefit From Treatment
For many patients who have smoldering myeloma, early treatment can slow or delay the disease’s progression to multiple myeloma, according to a new study published by Sklavenitis-Pistofidis et al in Cancer Cell. Investigators demonstrated that changes in immune system cells can indicate which cases of high-risk smoldering myeloma are likely to progress and which patients might benefit the most from treatment.
Futibatinib for Cholangiocarcinoma With FGFR2 Gene Fusion or Other Rearrangements
On September 30, 2022, futibatinib was granted accelerated approval for adults with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) gene fusions or other rearrangements.1. Supporting Efficacy Data. Approval was based on findings in the multicenter TAS-120-101 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02052778), in...
Coadministration of CD19- and CD22-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy in Pediatric B-Cell ALL
In a Chinese phase II study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Wang et al found that the coadministration of CD19- and CD22-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells produced promising initial outcomes in pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) with refractory disease, hematologic relapse, or isolated extramedullary relapse.
Study Examines Potential Factors Leading to Recurrence of Cancers Caused by BRCA Mutations
Researchers have discovered the factors that may make breast and ovarian cancers associated with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations more likely to recur, according to new findings published by Shah et al in Nature Communications. These mutations are known to strongly predispose women to breast and ovarian cancers that have...
Moderate Exercise May Help Reduce Inflammation, Increase Survival in Patients With Colorectal Cancer by Improving Gut Microbiota
After examining the impact of exercise on the gut microbiome of patients with cancer and reporting a positive association, researchers discovered that regular physical activity may extend the survival of patients with colorectal cancer, according to a new study published by Himbert et al in the American Journal of Cancer Research. Researchers also found that physical activity was beneficial to patients who had cancer and were classified as obese.
