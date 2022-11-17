ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Security guard shot multiple times at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City dies; suspects at large

 2 days ago

A security guard who was shot inside the River Oaks Mall in south suburban Calumet City Wednesday has died. Police are now searching for several suspects who remain at large.

The 57-year-old security guard's name has not yet been released, but police did confirm his age. Sources told ABC 7 the shooting was carried out by a team of armed thieves that got away with jewelry.

WATCH | Police update on River Oaks Mall shooting

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 12:15 p.m., Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The midday gunfire brought a swarm of police and sent mall employees and shoppers scrambling for safety.

"All I heard was shots, and me and my co-workers and clients just ran for cover," said George Brown, who works in the mall next door to the jewelry store where gunfire erupted.

Shopper Tracy McGrew hid in a nearby storage closet.

"The first round when it went off, we all were confused, like what was that? I know that's not gunshots in the mall," McGrew said. "And then when it went off again, it just, it went crazy."

Officials said about 20 Calumet City police officers were at an active shooter training session on mall property and responded quickly.

SEE ALSO | 2 charged after shooting in Yorktown Center mall parking lot, police say

Kolosh said those officers found a male security guard with multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began performing life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive. A second male victim, who police said is 81, sustained a minor hand injury from broken glass and was treated on the scene.

"I saw the security guard on the floor, and they were trying, the police were trying to get him back, you know, get him back together," Brown said.

As that guard was rushed to a hospital, officers searched for multiple offenders. But after sweeping the mall for an hour, no one was arrested.

Though police have declined to comment on a motive, sources tell ABC 7 the store was targeted by thieves. Police said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and are currently not in custody.

Calumet City spokesperson Sean Howard said there have been ongoing concerns about crime and security at the mall.

"We've been in constant talks about taking over this mall for a variety of reasons, but particularly for safety and security," Howard said. "There's just some measures that we've asked them to perform, and some of those measures have been met and some have not."

ABC7 has reached out to the owners of River Oaks Center for a statement, but have not heard back. The mall is closed, and it's unclear when it will reopen. City officials said they will not allow the mall to reopen without meeting a list of their demands, including installing more cameras.

"We are going to be steadfast in our quest to take over this mall because these particular owners have not been very neighbor-friendly to our residents," Howard said.

Comments / 35

freedoms heartbeat
3d ago

condolences to his family jobs like this honestly just aren't worth it anymore the pay doesn't fit the risks you are taking and the risk you are taking are not worth the pay these people are demon possessed there's nothing you can talk to them about and you're probably not ready to match their energy as far as what it's going to take to stop them so you're simply in the way and you have a family and people who love you it's just not worth the threats that come with that job unless you have a bulletproof suit from head to toe to be armed in and also have a weapon you basically have to be a soldier to work that position you can't simply be a security guard what is a security guard anymore nothing but a easy target if you are breaking the law security guard is never going to stop you similar to a school teacher very sad

Reply
11
Marcus Reynolds
3d ago

The sad part of this is a man lost his life working a job to support his family. Why not work? Why steal this man's life?

Reply
14
John H
2d ago

they are all savages that have no regard for people's life they should close the mall hasn't been the same since the 80,s when I worked there.

Reply(1)
6
 

