digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
digitalspy.com
Casualty star Milo Clarke confirms improvised Christmas episode
Casualty star Milo Clarke, who plays Teddy Gowan, has confirmed that the show will have an improvised Christmas episode. In an interview with Inside Soap, the actor revealed more about the Christmas episode and what we can expect from it. "We have a paramedic special looking at the strain on...
digitalspy.com
I’m a Celebrity reveals first person leaving camp
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally revealed the first person leaving the camp this year. Towards the end of tonight’s (November 18) episode, the campmates gathered around to learn from Ant and Dec who the public had decided to vote out.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who confirms Coronation Street star as Ncuti Gatwa's companion
Doctor Who has revealed former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be Ncuti Gatwa's companion. The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on Children in Need tonight (November 18), where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
digitalspy.com
X-Factor star James Arthur announces the birth of his daughter and reveals special name
Former X-Factor winner James Arthur has announced the birth of his daughter, revealing the heartfelt reason behind her name. Sharing the news with a video on his Instagram account, Arthur confirmed his newborn daughter's name was Emily, captioning the post: "Dear Emily, Welcome to the world.." The video opened with...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street introduces Jacob Hay's dad Damon
Shameless's Ciaran Griffiths is joining the soap. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41995747/coronation-street-jacob-hay-dad-damon/. I have seen Ciaran in various things. I remember him in The Bill. Good actor, so i am glad to see him here. I have seen Ciaran in various things. I remember him in The Bill. Good actor, so i am glad...
digitalspy.com
9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric could be caught out when Maxine launches a risky plan to expose him, while Imran's story comes to a head and Pearl makes a discovery about DeMarcus. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments coming up:. 1. Maxine launches another...
digitalspy.com
What to do with a problem like Coronation Street?
For the first time in a long time, Coronation Street seems to have become irrelevant. If you were in charge; what changes would you make to resuscitate the show?. For me; I want to see a focus on family dynamics and friendships again. Fiz, Maria and Sarah getting pissed on a bottle of wine, Audrey and Rita joining an oldies community group and taking the p*** out of the rest of the pensioners. The work dynamics need mixed up, for example I’d put Leanne into the Rovers as Jenny’s bar manager to give Leanne a new direction but also mix up the Rovers hierarchy.
digitalspy.com
EE: Linda staying
It looks like Linda is staying after Mick's exit in EastEnders. It seems actress Kellie Bright is happy to stay. Do you think she will still run the Queen Vic, with Alfie?. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41994472/eastenders-kellie-bright-linda-mick-christmas-exit/. I hope she runs the Vic alone but according to a recent DS interview, it gets a...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick gives birth to baby girl and shares sweet name
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has given birth to a baby girl, and has shared the sweet name of her newborn with the world. The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, shared a black and white photo of herself and her daughter after the birth as well as one of her newborn daughter snuggled up in a pram on Instagram with the caption: "Introducing Betty Brooks to the world."
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman unveils first look at new BBC show
A first trailer for Claudia Winkleman's new BBC show The Traitors has been unveiled, teasing a tense and gripping psychological game that will no doubt have us hooked. The new series is due to make its debut later this month, and sees a group of 22 strangers taken to a remote Scottish castle, with a secret group of Traitors hidden among them murdering a player every night while trying to avoid detection.
digitalspy.com
Ellen Pompeo releases Grey's Anatomy goodbye message
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Ellen Pompeo has released a goodbye message ahead of her on-screen departure in Grey's Anatomy. The original Grey's cast member is set to depart on screen in January, though she'll remain as narrator and return in person as Meredith Grey for the show's season finale next spring.
digitalspy.com
JUNGLE MELTDOWN I’m A Celeb star Boy George threatened to quit show
BOY George threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity in an explosive rant at crew after they refused him a ride in a golf buggy. The singer, 61, stormed off, stole an apple then hid behind trees so he could not be filmed. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20482661/im-a-celeb-boy-george-quit-explosive-rant/. What a diva! I hope he's...
digitalspy.com
Which series of Im a Celebrity you think had the most unpleasant individuals appearing in the show
Anybody remember when Larry Lamb was pretty unpleasant to Martin Roberts which was on the borderline of bullying and i think there were others during that series who were also not very nice. The series which had Lady Colin Campbell and Duncan Bannatyne was also not nice to watch. Lady...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street could be axed in the next 10 years?
According to former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson who played Jim McDonald, he thinks the soap could be axed within the next 10 years, as streaming takes over. It won't in my opinion. I do think soaps to survive in this day in age. They need to change their format and adopt to the way viewers watches soaps like permanent weekly boxsets and maybe reduce their episodes.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday November 18th 8pm : Video Nasty
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. With the World Cup starting on Sunday the episodes are expected to be all over the place for the next few weeks, next week it seems Corrie is on only Wednesday & Thursday at 8pm.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes pays tribute to Ellen Pompeo ahead of final episode
Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has paid tribute to series star Ellen Pompeo, as she prepares to take a back seat on the medical drama. From early 2023, Pompeo, who debuted as Dr Meredith Grey all the way back in 2005, will serve as the narrator of each episode. Pompeo will no longer be a regular cast member but has hinted she may be "back to visit" in the future.
digitalspy.com
Neighbours announced for shock 2023 return following Channel 5 axe
Neighbours is set to return to screens with a brand new home. The Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 earlier this year following 37 years on air, with the last episode airing in July. But in a shocking twist, the iconic show is returning for a brand new series...
