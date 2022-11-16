ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Is Renting Out His Home...On Airbnb: See The Photos

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BptNW_0jDDZaCr00

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky will be listing his home on the platform, opening it up to renters.

"This is my real home in San Francisco. I live near [Mission] Dolores Park," Chesky said at a press event on Tuesday in New York.

How do you stay in Airbnb CEO's Brian Chesky's home?

Stays at Chesky's house in San Francisco will begin in January, but the guest rooms are already filled up. Additional availabilities will be added over the next few weeks, a company rep said.

It will could include warm cookies, Chesky joked at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001YQh_0jDDZaCr00

Cookies at Chesky's house. Courtesy company.

"I always thought to put the home on Airbnb," he said. He wanted to put himself "in the shoes" of an Airbnb host, he added.

Chesky's home is chock-full of company memorabilia, like the receipt from the air mattress that hosted the first Air Bed and Breakfast, the original company name, guests, and various logos in interesting places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1Sw8_0jDDZaCr00

A vintage Airbnb logo coffee mug in Chesky's bathroom. Courtesy company.

"We have some Obama O's and Captain McCains. This is how we funded the company in 2008, selling collectible breakfast cereal," he said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go7tW_0jDDZaCr00

Early days cereal. Courtesy company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvL1D_0jDDZaCr00

Chesky's kitchen. Courtesy company.

The CEO said in January he would be working remotely from Airbnbs and living in them full-time . That turned out to be about 16 or 17 Airbnbs from Atlanta to Miami, he said Tuesday. But, now he's settling down, with guests.

You could potentially ask Chesky for entrepreneurial advice while hanging out on the couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUXOV_0jDDZaCr00

Living area. Courtesy company.

The home includes a backyard with a view. Chesky bought the house about two and a half years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyev4_0jDDZaCr00

Backyard-ing it with Chesky. Courtesy company.

You might even be able to hang out with Chesky's dog, Sophie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TadP9_0jDDZaCr00

Sophie and couch. Courtesy company.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

As recession looms, Airbnb CEO wants your home to make money

After years of trying to expand into other sectors, the CEO of holiday home giant Airbnb, wants to get back to the basics: helping people make money. - 'Huge business' - In order to face the challenge, more hosts are needed: "We got to help people make money," said Chesky, especially those that are reluctant to open up their properties to strangers.
PYMNTS

Airbnb Hopes to Woo New Hosts With Setup Program

With revenues at record levels and more people renting their homes to earn extra income, Airbnb is working to attract new hosts. That’s the thinking behind “Airbnb Setup,” a program the company launched Wednesday (Nov. 16) to make it easier for people to turn their homes into Airbnb properties.
TIME

Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

Airbnbs are empty. At least that’s what it seems like to some Airbnb hosts, even though the company reported its “most profitable quarter ever” on Tuesday. Some social media users have been speculating for weeks that the “Airbnbust is upon us,” as one viral tweet read. The conversation has swept across a number of social platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Reddit, and it includes other short-term rental platforms like VRBO, too.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy